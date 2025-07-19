Can the viral black lipstick become your daily go-to?
The goth-glam look, presented during the recent Schiaparelli show, can work off the runway as well, unless you keep rest of the make up simple and clean, says a celebrity artist
The most striking beauty look at the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week was at Schiaparelli: black lipstick.
During its runway show, the models wore outrageous designs by Daniel Roseberry, including miniature saddles that were converted into shoulder pads, and a pulsating, crystal-encrusted heart attached to a satin gown. The collection was enhanced by well-known artist Pat McGrath's make up. Clean skin but with a glow, hair sternly slicked back, and a glossy black pout in focus. McGrath had taken black lipstick out of the punk-goth circles and made it perfectly suitable for the couture runway.
But can you wear black lipstick, now a viral beauty trend thanks to the Schiaparelli show, in your daily life? And does it suit everyone?