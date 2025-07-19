Can the viral black lipstick become your daily go-to?

“You can go completely black on the lips, or even do a burgundy or deep cherry ombré that looks black. Regardless of what you choose, you will need a good lip scrub first to get all the dry skin off," Nayar says, adding that the colours can work for anyone. "You can even use a soft toothbrush, and then apply a balm. Do this before you begin your make up, so when it’s time to apply the lipstick after the base, your lips are hydrated."