Bodice's new spring collection offers big feminine energy

At the heart of the collection was Bemberg by Asahi Kasei, a 100% regenerated cellulose fibre, cupro crafted from cotton linter. Biodegradable, soft, comfortable and breathable, it served as both a medium and a muse.

“Japan has always been a huge source of inspiration for me," says Bodice founder-creative director Ruchika Sachdeva. “I got to spend time there, splitting my days between friends and the Bemberg team, which gave me a deeper understanding of their ideologies and approach to design and material innovation."

In an interview with Lounge, Sachdeva talks about the collection, for which she collaborated with block-printing artisans from Jaipur, besides the Bemberg team, and why she took a break from the runway. Edited excerpts:

View Full Image For the collection, Sachdeva collaborated with block-printing artisans from Jaipur

This is your runway showcase after a very long time. Why did you take such a long break?

I wouldn’t call it a break as I have been working behind the doors, constantly trying to evolve Bodice, but I took a step back from runway shows because I was questioning their purpose and relevance.

Fashion is changing, and I wanted to focus on the real women who wear my clothes—building relationships with them, understanding their needs, and getting direct feedback rather than reaching out just for visibility. That became my priority, and in many ways, it helped me refine my design process. Now, there was a natural calling to return to showcasing, but on my own terms. Hosting it in my studio, in the space where I live and work, felt far more intimate and meaningful. It brought everything full circle—allowing me to present the collection in a way that felt true to Bodice’s journey and where I am as a designer.

The key highlight of this offering is the Bemberg by Asahi Kasei. How was the process of experimenting with the textile?

I absolutely loved working with Bemberg; the collaboration came about very organically while I was thinking about the challenges facing the cotton and silk industries. What drew me to Bemberg was its 100% recycled certification and the fact that it’s made from cotton linter—the smallest leftover fibre, essentially the waste of another industry—giving it a second life. The fact that it’s crafted in Japan made it even more special, aligning with the Indo-Japanese synergy that runs through this collection.

I had the chance to visit their facilities and see the entire process firsthand, which deepened my understanding of both the material and the philosophy behind it. It was fascinating to explore how this fiber behaves, how it drapes, and how it can be integrated into our design language in a way that feels modern yet rooted in craft.

How challenging has it been for Bodice to incorporate upcycling in its production practices?

We don’t overtly talk about sustainability as we prefer to let our process and pieces speak for themselves. Incorporating upcycling has its challenges, but in some ways, it’s also been organic for us because we’ve always found ways to use our waste and excess stock fabrics.

A great example is our recent collaboration for the India Art Fair, where we provided our leftover fabrics to emerging artists to create artwork. That said, sustainability isn’t just about using waste—it requires an entire ecosystem, many of which are beyond our control. As a small entity in this industry, we can’t single-handedly change systemic issues, but we do what we can, constantly trying to be more mindful and intentional with our approach.

Muted hues, pleats and patterns have been Bodice's key insignias. How have you evolved these signatures with each outing?

I’m someone who doesn’t get bored of a technique. Instead, I love pushing it to new levels. Pleats, muted hues, and patterns have always been integral to Bodice, but with each collection, I explore ways to evolve them—whether it’s through printed pleats, adding texture, or experimenting with drape and contrast. These signatures are our strength, and they resonate with our customers, so the idea is to expand on them rather than move away. Going forward, I want to explore more fluid draping, introduce bolder colours, and bring a slightly sexier edge to the silhouettes. We’re also experimenting with newer ways of colour blocking, along with prints.

How's been the process of sharing your creative space with craft communities and artisan clusters?

Working with artisans has been an incredible learning experience—I’ve gained so much from them, from pattern-making to stitching, far beyond what I learned in college. Being in India makes these collaborations even more special, as craft is so deeply woven into our culture.

Your clothes primarily appeal to a modern working woman. Do you have a specific woman in mind for whom you design clothes?

I design for the modern, well-rounded woman—someone who seamlessly navigates multiple roles, much like the women I grew up watching. I want to give her options to express her identity in every aspect of her life, especially in a professional space, while blurring the lines between work and personal style. It’s about celebrating femininity without compromising on being taken seriously. My approach comes from a female gaze—creating clothes that allow women to dress well, embrace their presence, and break the narrative that they must choose between strength and grace. We can be both, and my designs aim to reflect that balance.

How has your own craft evolved?

I never imagined I’d have my own brand when I was in college. I’ve always believed in taking things one step at a time and putting in the work every day. I let opportunities come naturally and that’s exactly how Bodice came to be. It even took me a while to name the brand. I didn’t know I’d be here, and I still don’t know exactly where it will go, but I’m excited to see how it evolves. For me, success isn’t just about professional achievements—it’s about finding balance in life, health, and creativity.

Globally, Indian fashion has been synonymous with saris and drapes. How do you interpret the India modern concept?

For me, “India modern" is embodied by the Indian woman—someone who seamlessly balances tradition and contemporary life. She’s fluid in the roles she plays, and uniquely positioned to bring together Eastern values with a global outlook. What makes her truly modern is her confidence in navigating both worlds effortlessly, embracing her roots while redefining them on her own terms. I want to take the timeless elegance of saris and drapes and reimagine them in designs that speak to the Indian woman of today.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.