Bodice's new spring collection offers big feminine energy
SummaryBodice founder Ruchika Sachdeva on collaborating with Bemberg for her latest collection and designing clothes for women who play many roles
On 21 March, ready-to-wear label Bodice returned to the runway (a big lawn) in Delhi with a standalone showcase for its spring-summer 2025 collection that blended India’s textile heritage with Japanese influences.
At the heart of the collection was Bemberg by Asahi Kasei, a 100% regenerated cellulose fibre, cupro crafted from cotton linter. Biodegradable, soft, comfortable and breathable, it served as both a medium and a muse.
“Japan has always been a huge source of inspiration for me," says Bodice founder-creative director Ruchika Sachdeva. “I got to spend time there, splitting my days between friends and the Bemberg team, which gave me a deeper understanding of their ideologies and approach to design and material innovation."
In an interview with Lounge, Sachdeva talks about the collection, for which she collaborated with block-printing artisans from Jaipur, besides the Bemberg team, and why she took a break from the runway. Edited excerpts: