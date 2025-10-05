Inside a Mumbai menswear store that offers custom shoes, grooming services and gelato
Bombay Shirt Company's flagship store in Mumbai is designed like a one-stop shop for men
Mumbai has seen a wave of new store openings this year. The newest kid on the block is The Den, the flagship outlet of Bombay Shirt Company, a brand known for its custom men's shirts, at Kemp’s Corner.
What makes The Den, spread across two floors, unique is the service it offers. Inside it, you will find, besides the wide selection of styles and fabrics for menswear clothes, Subko Coffee & Bakes, a gelato counter, bespoke grooming services and a custom footwear station with Trumpet Shoes.
In an interview with Lounge, Akshay Narvekar, founder and CEO of Bombay Shirt Company, talks about idea behind The Den and how the menswear market is evolving. Edited excerpts: