Mumbai has seen a wave of new store openings this year. The newest kid on the block is The Den, the flagship outlet of Bombay Shirt Company, a brand known for its custom men's shirts, at Kemp’s Corner.

What makes The Den, spread across two floors, unique is the service it offers. Inside it, you will find, besides the wide selection of styles and fabrics for menswear clothes, Subko Coffee & Bakes, a gelato counter, bespoke grooming services and a custom footwear station with Trumpet Shoes.

In an interview with Lounge, Akshay Narvekar, founder and CEO of Bombay Shirt Company, talks about idea behind The Den and how the menswear market is evolving. Edited excerpts:

What's the idea behind The Den?

Men traditionally hate shopping, especially when one has to spend more time in line for changing rooms than actually shopping. We want to give a multi-sensory experience people actually look forward to and want to return to. The Den is a destination where all menswear needs, from shirts, bottom wear and jackets to accessories, footwear, and grooming, are looked after under one roof.

You've a strong online presence as well. How do you bring that offline experience to online?

Online and offline shopping behaviours are fundamentally different. Made-to-measure naturally works better offline where customers can feel fabrics and get properly fitted. Online and in malls, people want quick, easy checkout with ready-to-wear options.

Our strategy is to leverage the expertise we've gained from made-to-measure to develop high-quality products in other ready-to-wear categories, and have the right product mix for each channel. It's about matching customer expectations. Made-to-measure is still a big part of our business, but other categories are growing equally fast and have great long term prospects.

How do you see the Indian male consumer evolving?

Indian men are becoming discerning about quality and are willing to pay for it. We're seeing a blurring of boundaries where casual clothes are worn to offices, but men still want elevated outfits for social occasions. There's a genuine desire to invest in quality products and experiences, and the modern Indian men, who we serve, like being treated well, yet there's a massive gap in the market when it comes to premium men's shopping experiences that cater to this evolution. It's an exciting space which is only going to become bigger as India's GDP grows.

How do collaborations at The Den fit into your overall business strategy?

We believe great experience and service is a better loyalty driver than discounts. This approach helps us break through the clutter and differentiate ourselves from fast fashion brands where the focus is purely on trends and discounting.

View Full Image The store offers several grooming services for men

Do you plan to replicate this concept in other cities?

Absolutely. Our Bandra store, scheduled to launch very soon, follows a similar philosophy. We're hoping to open across six cities with a similar format by the end of next year, while adapting to local markets and customer preferences.

How do you balance offering bespoke services with the need for scalability?

It's taken considerable time, but we now have a robust supply chain that enables true scale. We offer hundreds of customization options with high accuracy; our return rates are among the lowest in the country. However, we understand not every customer wants to wait 10 days for their clothes, which is why we developed ready-to-wear lines that still carry the Bombay Shirt Company quality, signature and attention to detail.

Tell us a bit more about your gelatos?

Each flavour of the handcrafted gelato is inspired by Mumbai landmarks, an ode to our connection with the city. Throughout October, we're offering free gelato ice creams and grooming services to all visitors—you don't need to purchase anything to enjoy our ice cream. Great experiences build stronger relationships than discounts ever could.