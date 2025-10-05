How do you see the Indian male consumer evolving?

Indian men are becoming discerning about quality and are willing to pay for it. We're seeing a blurring of boundaries where casual clothes are worn to offices, but men still want elevated outfits for social occasions. There's a genuine desire to invest in quality products and experiences, and the modern Indian men, who we serve, like being treated well, yet there's a massive gap in the market when it comes to premium men's shopping experiences that cater to this evolution. It's an exciting space which is only going to become bigger as India's GDP grows.