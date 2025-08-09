Book review: A dictionary on Vidarbha textiles

In a country rich in traditional textiles, motifs and crafts, it’s a tragedy that little has been done to document their histories, relevance and the role they play in the lives of those who create them.

That’s enough reason to call Threaded Tales Of Vidarbha, a new coffee-table book on the handwoven textiles and traditional motifs of the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, special. A collaborative effort between the Weavers’ Service Centre of Nagpur, under the Union textile ministry, and designer Shruti Sancheti, the 108-pager is a dictionary of sorts that restricts the documentation of Vidarbha’s vast, yet rarely explored, 200-year-old handloom history, to the famous saris it produces. The book, published by DC Handlooms, is available in public libraries and government institutions.

It begins with the Ganga Jamuna sari, known for its dual-coloured borders symbolising the rivers Ganga and Jamuna. Then there’s the Karvat Kathi sari, which features zigzag temple motifs, and the minimalistic nine-yard lugda, traditionally worn while farming and doing household chores. “Its extra length allows for a secure, no-pleat drape tucked at the back, enabling ease of movement," the book states. The second section of the book is dedicated to demystifying the motifs on the saris. You will find geometric narli (coconut) motifs generously used on the pallu or the border because they add spiritual and festive significance. The book does not elaborate further. The “karan phool", inspired by the karanj (pongamia) flower native to the region, on the other hand, symbolises natural beauty, regional identity and fertility; devri, in the shape of a small temple, stands for spirituality, protection and divine presence; and muniya (parrot in Marathi) represents playfulness. Each style of sari and motif is explained in a short paragraph, using striking visuals, making the book an easy-to-access guide for design students, history enthusiasts and those who want to get acquainted with traditional textiles.

And that’s where the book falters. Who are the weavers behind the Vidarbha saris? Which part of Vidarbha do they belong to? Do they use a specific colour combination in a specific type of sari? Are their children involved in taking the craft further? Has their work flourished despite the introduction of powerlooms? A comprehensive view could have helped create a larger picture.

The book ends with photographs and quotes of two male weavers—Prahlad Katwe and Rajesh Lade, both from Nagpur and practitioners of the craft for over two decades. The belief behind their words is similar to the other traditional artisans in the country. “When people from outside our region admire our work, it fills my heart with pride," says Katwe in the book. “This is not just a job—it’s our art, our identity, and a gift we give to the world."

The book might be trying to introduce Vidarbha’s textile legacy to the world, but by not spending more time with the people who’ve built that legacy, it ends up offering an incomplete story.

