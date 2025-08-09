Book review: A dictionary on Vidarbha textiles

It begins with the Ganga Jamuna sari, known for its dual-coloured borders symbolising the rivers Ganga and Jamuna. Then there’s the Karvat Kathi sari, which features zigzag temple motifs, and the minimalistic nine-yard lugda, traditionally worn while farming and doing household chores. “Its extra length allows for a secure, no-pleat drape tucked at the back, enabling ease of movement," the book states. The second section of the book is dedicated to demystifying the motifs on the saris. You will find geometric narli (coconut) motifs generously used on the pallu or the border because they add spiritual and festive significance. The book does not elaborate further. The “karan phool", inspired by the karanj (pongamia) flower native to the region, on the other hand, symbolises natural beauty, regional identity and fertility; devri, in the shape of a small temple, stands for spirituality, protection and divine presence; and muniya (parrot in Marathi) represents playfulness. Each style of sari and motif is explained in a short paragraph, using striking visuals, making the book an easy-to-access guide for design students, history enthusiasts and those who want to get acquainted with traditional textiles.