Statement boots to elevate your work and party style this winter season
Trade in your basic boots for the season's best textures and boldest styles, from sleek croc-embossed to edgy and chunky
Winter boots are no longer resigned to basic blacks—they are the statement piece your wardrobe deserves. Whether you’re headed to the office, strolling to a brunch, or getting ready for a night out, there is a perfect pair to match every occasion and mood.
And this year, texture and silhouette are everything when it comes to footwear. From the fierce sophistication of leopard print and sleek croc-embossed leather to the cozy luxe of velvet and the timeless comfort of suede, here are some eye-catching boot styles you should include in your winter wardrobe.