Winter boots are no longer resigned to basic blacks—they are the statement piece your wardrobe deserves. Whether you’re headed to the office, strolling to a brunch, or getting ready for a night out, there is a perfect pair to match every occasion and mood.
And this year, texture and silhouette are everything when it comes to footwear. From the fierce sophistication of leopard print and sleek croc-embossed leather to the cozy luxe of velvet and the timeless comfort of suede, here are some eye-catching boot styles you should include in your winter wardrobe.
These burgundy croc textured boots paired with a cool-toned handbag of a similar shade will complete any casual outfit. Available on Saintg.in; ₹10,500.
The luxury of cowboy boots, but with velvet instead of leather. This rich shade of teal along with the texture of the boots creates a unique look for a night out. Available on Mytheresa.com; €915.
These tartan boots in pink and blue paired with a denim miniskirt and stockings have that Tumblr girl look which is back in fashion. Available on Drmartens.com; $150.
These classic brown boots with silver hardware and black heels are perfect to pair with neutrals and jazz up a work outfit. Available on Net-a-porter.com; €1,350.
If you're loyal to neutral tones and need something a little extra in beige for end of the year events, these studded boots are for you. Available on Asos.com; $124.75.
Functional flatforms for those with busy lives that prioritise comfort. These cosy, edgy Uggs, are perfect for an interesting play on corp-core. Available on Net-a-porter.com; €480.
For those animal print lovers, skip the snake skin this time and make a statement with these leopard pony hair ankle boots. Pair them with different textures and prints for a brunch. Available on Net-a-porter.com; €1,295.
If you're a maximalist with a taste for black, try these chunky studded platform boots to take an all-black concert outfit from boring to edgy. Available on Desertcart.in; ₹8,834.