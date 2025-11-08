And this year, texture and silhouette are everything when it comes to footwear. From the fierce sophistication of leopard print and sleek croc-embossed leather to the cozy luxe of velvet and the timeless comfort of suede, here are some eye-catching boot styles you should include in your winter wardrobe.

And this year, texture and silhouette are everything when it comes to footwear. From the fierce sophistication of leopard print and sleek croc-embossed leather to the cozy luxe of velvet and the timeless comfort of suede, here are some eye-catching boot styles you should include in your winter wardrobe.

Saint Edwina Burgundy Croc Embossed Vegan Leather Ankle Boots

These burgundy croc textured boots paired with a cool-toned handbag of a similar shade will complete any casual outfit. Available on Saintg.in; ₹10,500.

Paris Texas Lidia 105 velvet mid-calf boots

The luxury of cowboy boots, but with velvet instead of leather. This rich shade of teal along with the texture of the boots creates a unique look for a night out. Available on Mytheresa.com; €915.

1460 Tartan Lace Up Boots

These tartan boots in pink and blue paired with a denim miniskirt and stockings have that Tumblr girl look which is back in fashion. Available on Drmartens.com; $150.

Chloé Buckled Suede Boots

These classic brown boots with silver hardware and black heels are perfect to pair with neutrals and jazz up a work outfit. Available on Net-a-porter.com; €1,350.

River Island Studded Sudette Heeled Boots in Beige

If you're loyal to neutral tones and need something a little extra in beige for end of the year events, these studded boots are for you. Available on Asos.com; $124.75.

UGG Sacai Leather-trimmed Shearling Ankle Boots,

Functional flatforms for those with busy lives that prioritise comfort. These cosy, edgy Uggs, are perfect for an interesting play on corp-core. Available on Net-a-porter.com; €480.

Jimmy Choo Cece 60 Leopard-Print Pony Hair Ankle Boots

For those animal print lovers, skip the snake skin this time and make a statement with these leopard pony hair ankle boots. Pair them with different textures and prints for a brunch. Available on Net-a-porter.com; €1,295.

Buckled platform boots

If you're a maximalist with a taste for black, try these chunky studded platform boots to take an all-black concert outfit from boring to edgy. Available on Desertcart.in; ₹8,834.