How to style your bows right

The humble bow has returned this season with surprising force. From string-slim and bouffant to XXL, it has appeared in an astonishing variety on everything, from blazers, T-shirts and caps to earrings, bathroom slippers, ties and trousers. While bows have been quietly threading their way through collections since 2023, their proliferation this year feels impossible to ignore, marking a shift from an ornament to a must-have.

Over the past few months, several big fashion houses have been reworking the bow motif across haute couture, accessories and ready-to-wear. Dior, for instance, revisited the bow—first seen in its debut 1947 collection—in its spring 2026 line as a structural device, shaping garments, shoes and bags alike. Gucci’s newest collection, too, paid homage to the bow, incorporating it across high-neck dresses and tunics. Péro added stringy, gingham bows to sneakers and sweaters, while Not So Serious By Pallavi Mohan incorporated them into tops and dresses as an integral part of the outfit, rather than merely an embellishment.

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Retailers are not far behind. The likes of Zara, H&M and Westside are crowding their shelves with bows—on long and short shirts, kurtas, even fashioning entire skirts in the shape of a bow.

“The bow has always carried a certain duality; it sits between restraint and romance. What we’re seeing now is a shift in how that duality is being expressed,” says Nikhil Mehra of Shantnu & Nikhil, which has incorporated the motif into sculpted mini dresses, gowns and skirts to accentuate the garment. “It’s no longer being treated as a soft, ornamental detail, but as something that can hold presence within a look.”

The bow, after all, has always carried two sides. While often read as soft and decorative, it has also been linked to power—most notably in the wardrobe of the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who frequently wore pussy-bow blouses to reinforce her assertive, professional image.

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What’s unique about the bow’s emergence, says stylist Swity Shinde, is the shift in its structure. “It’s not about looking sweet anymore but about showing control, intention and a quiet kind of confidence—almost a form of visual contradiction… softness used as strategy.”

There’s also a generational shift at play. Today’s consumer is more drawn to detail that communicates identity. “The bow works because it’s inherently adaptable—it can read as romantic or subversive depending on the context,” adds Shinde.

Given the sheer variety of bows available, it can be confusing to know which size or style works specifically for your neck, since that remains the most common placement. So, we asked experts whether there’s a science—or at least a set of guiding principles—to getting it right.

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A Sameer Madan blouse

Designer Sameer Madan, who regularly incorporates bows in his work, says if one has a short neck, then it’s better to create an illusion of length. He suggests putting on long statement earrings, which add length to the face, split attention from the neck, while the bow remains the anchor. “Keep the bow slightly relaxed so the ties are hung lower,” he says. “A tight, high bow can make the neck look shorter.” The goal is to avoid density at the collar on a shorter neck.

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“Styling a bow, especially in a pussy-bow blouse, is about managing visual weight and proportion,” says Shinde. “Keep the bow relaxed or slightly undone, allowing the ties to fall vertically rather than forming a compact knot. Opening the neckline prevents the look from feeling visually compressed.”

On a longer neck, one has more freedom to introduce volume. Madan says that adding layers like blazers or high-waisted silhouettes with bow tops, along with stud earrings, can be a statement look.

You can also experiment with a more structured or even exaggerated proportions if you have a longer neck. The most modern way to approach bows is through contrast, says Shinde. “Pairing them with sharp tailoring or offsetting their softness with something more directional keeps them from feeling overly literal. The bow looks best when it feels like a purposeful part of the outfit, not just something added for decoration.”

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