Polo's new path in India

People often say style is innate, but I have come to believe it can also rise from the world around us, the way reflections form on still water. The British Polo Day event, which is held periodically in different countries to both appreciate polo and raise funds for charity, exists somewhere between those two ideas. It has travelled across continents, adapting to unfamiliar terrains without losing the thread of its own story. Some things survive because they refuse to stay still.

Earlier this month, British Polo Day (BPD) returned to the city after a long lull. Guests at the historic Rambagh Palace followed a path that revealed itself slowly, leading them into the beautiful botanical gardens. Vijit Singh of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family played host, while his son Sidhant Singh moved easily among the guests who’d come from London, Dubai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and elsewhere.

Familiar faces distant accents, all gathered with a shared attentiveness drifting through the lawns. Devisha Singh, who had guided BPD through the Pink City, appeared among extended members of the Jaipur family, all looking dapper in soft chiffons and crisp jackets. It felt like one of those moments where time briefly slowed, as if the city itself was remembering something, and we were simply passing through its memory. Familiar faces, distant accents, all gathered with a shared attentiveness.

The colour-inspired theme revealed itself thoughtfully; eclectic choice met conservative restraint. Each ensemble felt composed rather than performed, in the softness of fabric, in the way people lingered, in the understanding that some evenings are less about spectacle and more about presence.

Memories of an earlier chapter lingered when a similar gathering took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur a decade earlier. That revival of polo was not driven by nostalgia alone. It required conviction, which the former maharaja of Jodhpur, Gaj Singh, offered. His stewardship breathed life back into a game that had slipped into the margins of time.

In Jaipur today, that responsibility rests with Padmanabh Singh, also a member of the former royal family and a well-known polo player. His great-grandfather once shaped Jaipur’s relationship with polo, and now he stands as the sport’s patient guardian. Watching him on the field, you sense someone who has chosen duty over convenience, a choice increasingly rare in an age of easy exits.

The match itself unfolded like a story in two languages. On the ground, it was fierce and unpredictable. Above it hung a peculiar stillness. An eclectic gathering, each person drawn by a private reason. Curiosity. Nostalgia. Elegance. What stood out most was the openness. Polo has often been mistaken for a distant world, sealed off by lineage and inherited stories. Here, the gates felt wider. The sport has begun to find new paths, extending into schools and colleges, slipping into the routines of younger generations who see in it not exclusivity, but possibility. To watch polo become democratic in India is to watch an old script being revised. Behind this revival is the quiet effort of Ben Vestey, CEO of British Polo Day.

As the sun dipped behind the Aravallis, the field in Jaipur folded into silence. Horses were led away. The crowd thinned. Only the faint imprint of hooves remained in the dust. Moments like these linger long after they pass. They remind you that revival is not an act of resurrection, but of remembering what was never lost. A quiet promise that heritage, when held with care, can move forward without forgetting the shadows that shaped it.

Raghavendra Rathore is a Jodhpur-based designer.