Sheet masks are perfect for today's busy lifestyle, says Jung Ji-woo
SummaryJeong Ji-woo, the South Korean influencer-entrepreneur, talks about launching her K-beauty brand Neaf Neaf in India and skincare habits
The Korean beauty industry is trying to expand its presence in India, with a steady rise in brand launches and product offerings to meet the demands of the country's shoppers who are fans of K-beauty.
The latest name entering the market is Neaf Neaf, a skincare brand by South Korean entrepreneur and influencer Jeong Ji-woo. Jeong Ji-woo, sister of BTS member J-Hope, launched her brand last month in Delhi at Kosmos, a two-day Korean beauty, fashion and food festival organised by K- and J-beauty platform kindlife at the DLF Avenue mall.
In an interview with Lounge, she talks about the idea behind Neaf Neaf, her interest in the Indian consumer, and the brand's forthcoming plant-derived Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN; usually derived from salmon DNA) range. Edited excerpts:
