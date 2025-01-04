Sheet masks are perfect for today's busy lifestyle, says Jung Ji-woo

The Korean beauty industry is trying to expand its presence in India, with a steady rise in brand launches and product offerings to meet the demands of the country's shoppers who are fans of K-beauty.

The latest name entering the market is Neaf Neaf, a skincare brand by South Korean entrepreneur and influencer Jeong Ji-woo. Jeong Ji-woo, sister of BTS member J-Hope, launched her brand last month in Delhi at Kosmos, a two-day Korean beauty, fashion and food festival organised by K- and J-beauty platform kindlife at the DLF Avenue mall.

In an interview with Lounge, she talks about the idea behind Neaf Neaf, her interest in the Indian consumer, and the brand's forthcoming plant-derived Polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN; usually derived from salmon DNA) range. Edited excerpts:

What prompted you to launch Neaf Neaf in India?

We are excited about India’s rapid growth and the immense potential of its cosmetics market.

Tell us a bit about Neaf Neaf's formulations and how they could work for Indian skin and climate.

Neaf Neaf was born from my journey of struggling with skin inflammation and a weakened skin barrier caused by not giving attention to my skin while running a fashion brand for over a decade. Sensitive skin requires mild and soothing products to maintain a healthy condition.

India has a vast landscape with diverse climates, which naturally leads to varying skin concerns. To address these unique needs, we have developed products focusing on key solutions such as soothing, hydration, exfoliation, pore care, and moisturization, catering to different skin types and concerns. Additionally, all of NeafNeaf’s products have completed low-irritation testing in Korea, ensuring they are safe and gentle for daily use without burdening the skin. We also have upcoming launches in more categories.

Neaf Neaf offers several masks. What made you focus on them?

Masks deliver instant results. In today’s busy lifestyle, they are incredibly popular because they are easy to use and provide quick relief, whether it’s soothing the skin or delivering intense hydration.

Masks offer benefits beyond basic skincare, as they provide targeted, intensive care exactly when the skin needs it the most. We chose to focus on masks recognising their ability to deliver effective and immediate solutions.

What makes your brand stand out in the world of K-beauty?

Neaf Neaf is a beauty care brand born with the vision of developing gentle, daily home-care cosmetics. We focus on creating mild, non-irritating products to help customers with sensitive skin achieve healthy, glowing skin.

What gaps are you trying to fill in the market with Neaf Neaf?

Neaf Neaf focuses on strengthening its product line specifically for sensitive skin and addressing common skin concerns that many people experience.

You are soon launching a range completely focused on PDRN…

PDRN (Polydeoxyribonucleotide) is a key ingredient that promotes skin regeneration and recovery, playing a significant role in improving skin elasticity and supporting cell renewal.

Products formulated with PDRN are quickly absorbed into the skin, providing deep hydration and soothing benefits. We also plan to launch a product that combines Neaf Neaf's unique formulation of gentle vitamin C with plant-based PDRN (licorice), designed to be non-irritating even for sensitive skin. Plant-based PDRN not only aids skin regeneration but also inhibits melanin production and pairs well with vitamin C.

Any Korean skincare rituals you swear by?

Inw" (daily sheet masks) has been a popular trend for years. Sheet masks are known for delivering immediate results, helping to hydrate the skin and relieve everyday stress after cleansing.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.

Also read: How to treat every type of dry skin during winter