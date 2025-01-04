Sheet masks are perfect for today's busy lifestyle, says Jung Ji-woo

India has a vast landscape with diverse climates, which naturally leads to varying skin concerns. To address these unique needs, we have developed products focusing on key solutions such as soothing, hydration, exfoliation, pore care, and moisturization, catering to different skin types and concerns. Additionally, all of NeafNeaf’s products have completed low-irritation testing in Korea, ensuring they are safe and gentle for daily use without burdening the skin. We also have upcoming launches in more categories.