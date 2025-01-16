Front lace-up sneakers in neon yellow featuring leather cut-out snake trims. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹41,773.

Bulgari Serpenti Necklace

18-carat rose gold necklace featuring the label’s iconic Serpenti motif set with pavé diamonds on the head and tail, and black onyx eyes. Available on Bulgari.com; ₹68 lakh.

The Attico ‘8.30PM’ Snake-effect Leather Clutch

Oversized clutch in orange, black, yellow and green python-printed leather. Available on Theattico.com; ₹60,243.

Alaïa Snake-effect Knit Minidress

Bois De Rose-hued minidress knit to mimic a tonal snake print, shaped for a figure-hugging fit with godets at the hem for volume. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹2 lakh.

Jil Sander Tailored Python print Leather Shorts

Relaxed, high-rise waist shorts made from glossy snake-effect leather. Available on Jilsander.com; ₹2.62 lakh.

L’objet Snake Gold Bookend Set

Bookend set featuring a coiled snake design handcrafted in 24-carat gold-plated metal and set on black marble base. Available on L-objet.com; ₹95,350.

Seletti X Toiletpaper Snakes Cushion

Multi-coloured square cushion depicting a series of slithering snakes across its surface. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹7,530.

Thom Browne Lunar New Year 4-Bar Hoodie