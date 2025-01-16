Front lace-up sneakers in neon yellow featuring leather cut-out snake trims. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹41,773.
18-carat rose gold necklace featuring the label’s iconic Serpenti motif set with pavé diamonds on the head and tail, and black onyx eyes. Available on Bulgari.com; ₹68 lakh.
Oversized clutch in orange, black, yellow and green python-printed leather. Available on Theattico.com; ₹60,243.
Bois De Rose-hued minidress knit to mimic a tonal snake print, shaped for a figure-hugging fit with godets at the hem for volume. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹2 lakh.
Relaxed, high-rise waist shorts made from glossy snake-effect leather. Available on Jilsander.com; ₹2.62 lakh.
Bookend set featuring a coiled snake design handcrafted in 24-carat gold-plated metal and set on black marble base. Available on L-objet.com; ₹95,350.
Multi-coloured square cushion depicting a series of slithering snakes across its surface. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹7,530.
Blue luxurious cotton hoodie embellished with embroidered golden snake in ivory and yellow. Available on Thombrowne.com; ₹1.32 lakh.
