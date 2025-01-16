Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: A guide to snake-inspired fashion

Source: A guide to snake-inspired fashion

Team Lounge

From sneakers to clutch, a selection of pretty things that celebrate the year of the snake

Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Cobras’ Snake-trimmed Sneakers

Front lace-up sneakers in neon yellow featuring leather cut-out snake trims. Available on Farfetch.com; 41,773.
Bulgari Serpenti Necklace

18-carat rose gold necklace featuring the label’s iconic Serpenti motif set with pavé diamonds on the head and tail, and black onyx eyes. Available on Bulgari.com; 68 lakh.
The Attico ‘8.30PM’ Snake-effect Leather Clutch

Oversized clutch in orange, black, yellow and green python-printed leather. Available on Theattico.com; 60,243.
Alaïa Snake-effect Knit Minidress

Bois De Rose-hued minidress knit to mimic a tonal snake print, shaped for a figure-hugging fit with godets at the hem for volume. Available on Mytheresa.com; 2 lakh.
Jil Sander Tailored Python print Leather Shorts

Relaxed, high-rise waist shorts made from glossy snake-effect leather. Available on Jilsander.com; 2.62 lakh.

Also read: How to nail the trending farm to fashion aesthetic
L’objet Snake Gold Bookend Set

Bookend set featuring a coiled snake design handcrafted in 24-carat gold-plated metal and set on black marble base. Available on L-objet.com; 95,350.
Seletti X Toiletpaper Snakes Cushion

Multi-coloured square cushion depicting a series of slithering snakes across its surface. Available on Mytheresa.com; 7,530.

Also read: Why fashion is in love with nostalgia
Thom Browne Lunar New Year 4-Bar Hoodie

Blue luxurious cotton hoodie embellished with embroidered golden snake in ivory and yellow. Available on Thombrowne.com; 1.32 lakh.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.