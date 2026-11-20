"I am not a watch designer,” says Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, the product creation executive director of Bvlgari watch division. “I’m an industrial designer. I’ve designed jewellery, chairs, shoes, sunglasses, cars, bikes, watches. For me, it’s a product.”
The watches Buonamassa Stigliani, who used to be a car designer for Fiat, has designed during his 20 years at Bvlgari tend to be more restrained in appearance than the bold jewellery the Roman house, founded in 1884, is known for.
Consider his reinterpretation of the Serpenti, a design dating to the 1940s and known for its snake-like coil. His version combines black ceramic tiles with delicate gold chains in the bracelet. Then there is the Octo Finissimo, which has helped establish Bvlgari as a serious player in technical watchmaking.
When it launched in 2014, the Octo Finissimo became a landmark in ultra-thin watchmaking, not just for its slim profile but also for challenging conventional ideas of luxury. It made a case for lightweight materials such as sandblasted titanium and matte finishes, rather than the heavy, polished precious metals traditionally associated with luxury watches. The latest Octo Finissimo is slimmer, weighing 65g and houses a self-winding calibre measuring 2.35mm in height, within a 31mm diameter.
Buonamassa Stigliani, who was in Delhi recently, spoke to Lounge about his approach to design, and why he prefers to sketch with a pencil. Edited excerpts: