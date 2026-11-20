You still prefer pencils?

Because I can erase and change things; you can’t do that with a pen. I used to draw comics as a child and have been sketching ever since I was 5, when my mother told me to spend an afternoon on the floor drawing. I don’t know why she did that; there were no artists in my family. My father was an engineer, and his work didn’t leave much room for creativity. But when I was 10 or 11, I discovered that he could draw. He used to sketch horses, which are very difficult animals to get right, and he was good at it. My mother ran a children’s clothing boutique, although she couldn’t sketch.