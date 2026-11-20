"I am not a watch designer,” says Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, the product creation executive director of Bvlgari watch division. “I’m an industrial designer. I’ve designed jewellery, chairs, shoes, sunglasses, cars, bikes, watches. For me, it’s a product.”
"I am not a watch designer,” says Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, the product creation executive director of Bvlgari watch division. “I’m an industrial designer. I’ve designed jewellery, chairs, shoes, sunglasses, cars, bikes, watches. For me, it’s a product.”
The watches Buonamassa Stigliani, who used to be a car designer for Fiat, has designed during his 20 years at Bvlgari tend to be more restrained in appearance than the bold jewellery the Roman house, founded in 1884, is known for.
The watches Buonamassa Stigliani, who used to be a car designer for Fiat, has designed during his 20 years at Bvlgari tend to be more restrained in appearance than the bold jewellery the Roman house, founded in 1884, is known for.
Consider his reinterpretation of the Serpenti, a design dating to the 1940s and known for its snake-like coil. His version combines black ceramic tiles with delicate gold chains in the bracelet. Then there is the Octo Finissimo, which has helped establish Bvlgari as a serious player in technical watchmaking.
When it launched in 2014, the Octo Finissimo became a landmark in ultra-thin watchmaking, not just for its slim profile but also for challenging conventional ideas of luxury. It made a case for lightweight materials such as sandblasted titanium and matte finishes, rather than the heavy, polished precious metals traditionally associated with luxury watches. The latest Octo Finissimo is slimmer, weighing 65g and houses a self-winding calibre measuring 2.35mm in height, within a 31mm diameter.
Buonamassa Stigliani, who was in Delhi recently, spoke to Lounge about his approach to design, and why he prefers to sketch with a pencil. Edited excerpts:
What’s your approach to design?
Object creation is not the ability to make a beautiful sketch that everyone goes wow over during meetings. It also needs to answer some very basic questions, like how will this improve someone’s life? Does the world even need another object?
My instinct is to give everything I design a function. But it has come with its share of learnings. I once began a meeting with Paolo Bulgari (the grandson of the house’s founder Sotirio Bulgari) by suggesting that it would be wonderful to create a piece of jewellery that could do other functions, like the Serpenti. He said, “No. We don’t need that functionality. It’s the magic of the stones that matters.”
Another one was when I thought of creating what I believed was the best version of Serpenti. I looked at every detail, from adjustable links and eliminating the spring, which can sometimes make the bracelet uncomfortable. We presented the watch in Moscow, and a journalist told me, “Fabrizio, the watch is beautiful but it’s incredibly boring.” (The watch production was subsequently stopped.) That was a lesson for me. Jewellery has no functional purpose; it’s about beauty and the movement of the object on the body.
Bvlgari’s jewellery is often bold and ornate, while the watches are more architectural in design. How do you reconcile the different aesthetics?
As a designer, you have a choice. You can decide that every product must look similar so that customers recognise the family resemblance. Or you can go deeper into the brand archives and ensure that regardless of appearance the soul of the object remains consistent.
The latter is harder to achieve. You can give every watch the same grille or frame, just as car manufacturers do, but that’s not fun. Like the form of the Tubogas isn’t an aesthetic choice; it’s a consequence of the two rows of gold winding around a spring. There is no other way to construct it.
It doesn’t rely on decorative elements. I can change the snake’s head a thousand times, but the Tubogas will remain the same because its appearance is dictated by technology. To change its aesthetics, I would have to change the technology. When you work with the inherent aesthetics of a mechanism rather than adding decoration, you create something that lasts. This is a very Italian way of thinking.
How so?
Italians enjoy working with constraints, and those constraints end up driving the aesthetics. The Swiss approach is closer to the German way of thinking; it is pragmatic. The Italian approach is 80% emotional. If an object doesn’t appeal to us, even if it works, it’s merely a piece of engineering. If it’s beautiful but has no functionality, it’s a piece of art. For us, beauty is a necessity, not a consequence. That’s why the Ferrari F40 was so remarkable; it was among the first cars to have a glass panel through which you could see the engine. I feel in India, too, design is more emotion-driven.
What was the emotion behind the Octo Finissimo Ultra, which set the world record for the thinnest mechanical watch in 2022?
Making ultra-thin watches remains one of the most difficult challenges in watchmaking. Think of it as an F1 car. There is no room for decorative elements or mistakes. Everything has to be purposeful. With a thicker watch, you have more room to work with. You can start with a basic calibre and add complications: a chronograph, a GMT function, a moon phase. You can keep adding layers. But try doing the same with an integrated, ultra-thin movement. To make a watch smaller, you have to develop a new movement.
We started working on modern ultra-thin watches over a decade ago. At the time, the ultra-thin watch segment was dominated by a conventional aesthetic. Vacheron Constantin had the Patrimony, Patek Philippe the Calatrava, and Piaget the Altiplano. They all followed a similar design language: round cases, thin bezels, white dials and black alligator straps.
These were essentially tuxedo watches, not something you would wear every day.
We began with the idea that why not combine an ultra-thin movement with the architectural, almost futuristic design of the Octo and create an everyday watch? So, we came up with the almost-square shape, like something from Space Invaders. And we continue to refine it and make it lighter as we go on (shows a pencil sketch of the Octo Finissimo).
You still prefer pencils?
Because I can erase and change things; you can’t do that with a pen. I used to draw comics as a child and have been sketching ever since I was 5, when my mother told me to spend an afternoon on the floor drawing. I don’t know why she did that; there were no artists in my family. My father was an engineer, and his work didn’t leave much room for creativity. But when I was 10 or 11, I discovered that he could draw. He used to sketch horses, which are very difficult animals to get right, and he was good at it. My mother ran a children’s clothing boutique, although she couldn’t sketch.
What do you think is missing in watch design today?
The same designs have been around for decades, and everyone plays it too safe. I don’t know what makes for a good watch design; I’m still searching for that answer myself. If I had the answer, I wouldn’t still be working (laughs).