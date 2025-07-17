Your style guide to stand out in camouflage fashion

It may be a sign of the times or just a case of old trends getting a revival, but camouflage fashion is back in a big way. But this time it's about wearing it to stand out rather than blend in. Camouflage clothing was born in the war trenches of 19th century Europe. Kiera Coffee in a blogpost for Shutterstock writes about the French army employing camoufleurs , painters who created camouflage patterns to help soldiers and their equipment stay hidden, during the first World War.

While utilitarian military clothing started making an appearance in the 1960s and 70s, it was in the 80s that it made a big splash in mainstream fashion. From hip hop to grunge, camouflage fashion fit comfortably in as it signified independence, rebellion and non-conformism. it's a favourite look of celebrities with everyone from Michael Jackson and Madonna to Paris Hilton and Pharrel Williams, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and closer home wearing it.

Staying true to its intent to blend in with the environment, the colour palette of this microtrend leans towards neutral browns and greys along with natural greens and deep blues. That however hasn't stopped brands like Alessandra Rich or Amiri to experiment with brighter colour palettes. So, what's the best way to wear camo? In 2025, camouflage fashion is oversized. And while there are no rules really, pick pieces that have a used-up or vintage look about them. Camo prints work great when they are layered with complementary pieces. For instance, pair your camo pants with a cropped grey sweat or match the camouflage bomber jacket with a pleated plaid skirt. Or step the game up by stepping into camouflage-patterned sneakers that can uplift the drabbest of looks in an instant. If you are looking for some inspiration, Lounge's style guide for the week's got you covered.

BLOCK PARTY

The traditional military jacket awash with a camouflage-print is a wardrobe must-have but it's a good idea to add a few experimental designs to your closet. Tthis navy-coloured denim jacket from label Countrymade features a camouflage pattern, but what we like about it is that it has been handblock printed. Set on the jacket's sharp navy blue silhouette, the pattern stands out. Pair it with a matching pair of jeans and you've got yourself a ensemble for all seasons. Available on Countrymade.in; ₹18,500.

View Full Image AK-OK Camo Print Draped Jacket with Jogger

PRINT ATTACK

Made from flowy satin, this co-ord set from AK-OK gives a snazzy makeover to the functional avatar of traditional military clothing. The includes a layered satin jacket that features a busy mix of camo and chevron prints all over, and matching relaxed jogger pants. A perfect blend of style and comfort, wear it to an art gallery or to cheerlead your friends at a padel match. Available on akok.in; ₹58,000.

View Full Image A Bathing Ape 1st Camo Reversible Down Vest

VEST INTEREST

If you are looking for perfectly camo-coded clothes, Japanese streetwear brand, A Bathing Ape (BAPE), is where you ought to look. Founded by Nigo (Tomoaki Nagao) in 1993, the brand's camo prints and Ape face are considered iconic today. Opt for a versatile piece like this yellow reversible high-collar men’s down vest from the brand with it's camo motifs that would pair well with a plain black tee and jeans. Available on Int.bape.com; ₹50,146.

View Full Image Marc Jacobs The Camo Jacquard Large Tote Bag

TOTE ORDER

The camouflage print is a popular motif in bag design, and has appeared on a everything from saddlebags to fannypacks, backpacks and even suitcases of fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Dior, Coach and Diesel. Pick this Marc Jacobs signature tote bag for everyday use. It's crafted in blue camo jacquard and features a top zip closure and multiple pockets. Available on Marcjaobs.com; ₹30,053.

View Full Image Marine Serre Regenerated Camouflage Mini Dress

MINI UNIFORM

Contrary to popular opinion, combat fashion needn't always look masculine. Add an elegant twist to your camouflage collection by picking a simple dress like this design by Marine Serre that is spliced from grey ripstop and patterned with two types of camo prints. Additional features include cargo pockets and epaulettes. Available on Marineserre.com; ₹50,900.

View Full Image Polo Ralph Lauren Camouflage-Print Baseball Cap

CAPT. COOL

Caps with camouflage patterns are another cool way to salute the microtrend. The Polo Ralph Lauren six-panel baseball cap is made from camo-print herringbone cotton and features an appliquéd cursive logo and washed finish that lends it a used look that is Gen Z-approved. Available on Mrporter.com; ₹16,470.

View Full Image Isabel Marant Camouflage-Print Cargo Pants

COMBAT MODE

Is your wardrobe even complete if it doesn't have a pair of camouflage pants? They make for a great alternative to denims or boring black pants and convey a sense of rebelliousness that makes them ideal for sporty get togethers and hikes. These relaxed-fit pants from Isabel Marant's 2023 Spring collection get our vote. Made from camouflage-print cotton-canvas, they come packed with cargo pockets and details like snaps and drawstrings. Available on Net-a-porter.com; ₹56,684.

View Full Image Philipp Plein Crystal Royal Street Black Lo-Top Sneakers

HEAVY DUTY

The camouflage print appears regularly in designer Philipp Plein's creations, whether it's t-shirts, leather jackets or sneakers. These suede sneakers from the label are heavy duty statement makers that come encrusted with rhinestones in camouflage print. Available on Plein.com; ₹2.03 lakhs.

