Your style guide to stand out in camouflage fashion
From the trenches of World War I to TikTok, camouflage fashion has come a long way and Lounge's style guide for the week shows you how to wear the trend like a cool captain
It may be a sign of the times or just a case of old trends getting a revival, but camouflage fashion is back in a big way. But this time it's about wearing it to stand out rather than blend in. Camouflage clothing was born in the war trenches of 19th century Europe. Kiera Coffee in a blogpost for Shutterstock writes about the French army employing camoufleurs, painters who created camouflage patterns to help soldiers and their equipment stay hidden, during the first World War.