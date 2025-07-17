Your style guide to stand out in camouflage fashion

Staying true to its intent to blend in with the environment, the colour palette of this microtrend leans towards neutral browns and greys along with natural greens and deep blues. That however hasn't stopped brands like Alessandra Rich or Amiri to experiment with brighter colour palettes. So, what's the best way to wear camo? In 2025, camouflage fashion is oversized. And while there are no rules really, pick pieces that have a used-up or vintage look about them. Camo prints work great when they are layered with complementary pieces. For instance, pair your camo pants with a cropped grey sweat or match the camouflage bomber jacket with a pleated plaid skirt. Or step the game up by stepping into camouflage-patterned sneakers that can uplift the drabbest of looks in an instant. If you are looking for some inspiration, Lounge's style guide for the week's got you covered.