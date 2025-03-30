How to style the trendy camp collar shirt for the office

The camp collar shirt, crafted in breathable fabrics and saturated with vibrant prints, is long known for being a summer vacation essential. In fact, it was first introduced as a holiday alternative to formal tailored shirts in the 1950s and named for their flat camp, or Cuban, collars. Today, however, several male celebrities are wearing camp collar shirts to work.

﻿Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo, for instance, was recently spotted at events wearing a camp collar shirt in many variations—from a silky bowling style to a knitted striped version. So were Jacob Elordi, Harry Styles and back home, Ranveer Singh. Seeing the rise in interest, luxury brands like Canali, Gucci, Fendi and Armani, as well as high street labels like Zara, Asos and H&M, are offering various version of the shirt, pushing the idea of turning a holiday essential into a must-have for every season. But can you wear it to the office? Yes, with some clever styling tweaks you can flaunt it during client meetings, work-related travel, even while being chained to your desk. A good example is actor Jacob Elordi who styled a wide collared 70s-style shirt with a formal Bottega Veneta suit while promoting his film Priscilla last year, exemplifying how something so casual and informal works wonderfully with stiff formals.

Also read: The tie is not dead

That is stylist Vikram Seth’s advice as well. To keep it work-appropriate, he says, opt for tailored fits in muted hues or subtle patterns. “Pair a printed camp collar shirt with structured trousers and a lightweight blazer for a polished yet effortless look," he says.

If you want a more relaxed office vibe, tuck a solid or pinstriped version into high-waisted trousers and finish with sleek loafers. Try to go easy on accessories to let the shirt shine, he suggests. “With the right styling, the camp collar shirt transitions seamlessly from meetings to after-hours drinks, proof that officewear doesn’t have to be boring," he says.

When it comes to shopping for a Cuban collar shirt, stylist Gaurav Bhatia says invest in fabrics like cotton, linen blends or light merino wool. “Luxurious textiles instantly uplift the look and feel of the shirt. Keeping them in solids or patterns like small checks and strips will keep the look professional," he says. “Keep the whole look, well fitted and neat."

If you wish to experiment more, then wear a camp-collared shirt over a solid T-shirt. “You can pair it with tailored wide-fitted pants or pleated wide-legged denim jeans," says stylist ﻿Karan Mehta. “Add a blazer in case you feel it’s a bit casual, though a lot of offices nowadays have a relatively relaxed work culture which means more opportunities to have fun with fashion."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.