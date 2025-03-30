How to style the trendy camp collar shirt for the office
SummaryStylists suggest ways to style the ubiquitous resort shirt for meetings
The camp collar shirt, crafted in breathable fabrics and saturated with vibrant prints, is long known for being a summer vacation essential. In fact, it was first introduced as a holiday alternative to formal tailored shirts in the 1950s and named for their flat camp, or Cuban, collars. Today, however, several male celebrities are wearing camp collar shirts to work.