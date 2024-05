View Full Image Social media believes Cate Blanchett made a pro-Palestinian statement with her pink-black-green Jean Paul Gaultier (designed by Haider Ackermann) dress. The actor hasn't said so. What's certain is that she seamlessly blended contemporary chic and timeless glamour, with the dress and the Louis Vuitton pearl-diamond shoulder necklace. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

View Full Image Sojoo Park made a bold statement in a custom black velvet asymmetric dress by Gucci, embellished with crystal fringes. (Courtesy Instagram )

View Full Image Rahi Chaddha commanded attention in an avant-garde leather boulder shoulder jacket by Luar. (Courtesy Pietro Schiavetti)

View Full Image Omar Sy, actor and a member of the Cannes jury, epitomised Parisian chic in an Ami Paris trench coat, chunky loafers and a knit shirt with a white collar. (Courtesy Instagram)

