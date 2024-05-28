Why is menswear so boring on the red carpet?
SummaryThe 2024 Cannes Film Festival saw several women in edgy outfits, while many men stuck to same-old traditional formalwear
The 2024 Cannes Film Festival saw several female celebrities taking an adventurous route when it came dressing. The males, on the other hand, stuck to the same-old formal black-tie and white-tie suits, and dinner jackets.
Why can't the red carpet be more experimental when it comes to menswear? Even a pair of shoes with inventive detailing or a nifty brooch on the suit lapel can help one to stand out. In other words, you can be a rebel while following the rules as well.
Designer Dhruv Kapoor, who's gearing up for his Milan Fashion Week showcase next month, too, is waiting for a male celebrity to make a splash on the red carpet.
