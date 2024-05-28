Why is menswear so boring on the red carpet?

Stylist Akshay Tyagi, who styled entrepreneur-social media personality Diipa Buller-Khosla for Cannes 2024, believes dressing for the red carpet is complex: There’s a dress code that needs to be followed, and "usually the moment is meant for cast and key crew and it’s about the event that the carpet leads to. With the rising sartorial knowledge and PR and media engagement, many have started to explore fashion as a language for making a bigger statement. But generally that’s been limited to women’s dressing. Perhaps men feel emasculated by playing too frivolously or maybe they do it out of respect for the event and let the moment stay for those that have it for that day," says Tyagi.