The most unforgettable looks from Cannes 2025

The Cannes Film Festival isn't just about groundbreaking cinema, it's also a stop for dazzling display of high-octane glamour, where the world's most celebrated stars turn the red carpet into their personal runway.

Year after year, the Croisette plays host to an unforgettable parade of fashion, and this year was no exception. From Pedro Pascal's effortlessly cool outfits to Dakota Fanning's elegant gowns and Ciara's show-stopping couture dresses, celebrities delivered moments that will be talked about long after the 2025 festival ends.

View Full Image Andie Macdowell (Reuters)

Andie MacDowell's silver slip dress by Alberta Ferretti was simple and chic. Her no make-up make-up elevated the entire look.

