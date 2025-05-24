Explore

The most unforgettable looks from Cannes 2025

Ghazal Chengappa 1 min read 24 May 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Elle Fanning wore an elegant appliquéd dress by Armani Privé with sleek Cartier jewellery (AFP)

Summary

From an all-black vest-pants combination to a coat-shorts dress, here are some looks that stood out at the film festival 

The Cannes Film Festival isn't just about groundbreaking cinema, it's also a stop for dazzling display of high-octane glamour, where the world's most celebrated stars turn the red carpet into their personal runway. 

Year after year, the Croisette plays host to an unforgettable parade of fashion, and this year was no exception. From Pedro Pascal's effortlessly cool outfits to Dakota Fanning's elegant gowns and Ciara's show-stopping couture dresses, celebrities delivered moments that will be talked about long after the 2025 festival ends.

Andie Macdowell
Andie Macdowell (Reuters)

Andie MacDowell's silver slip dress by Alberta Ferretti was simple and chic. Her no make-up make-up elevated the entire look.

 

Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal (AFP)

Pedro Pascal's all-black Calvin Klein look, which included a muscle cut top, pleated flares and studded leather boots, was a good example of less is more.

Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal (AFP)

Of the several Gucci looks Paul Mescal wore throughout the festival, this navy suit paired with a chambray shirt stood out the most. 

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart (AFP)

Kristen Stewart showed us more than one way to style a pair of shorts. She wore a pink Chanel suit with shorts and a sheer skirt with her candy pink dip dyed hair to match. 

Ciara
Ciara (Reuters)

Ciara sported a long-sleeved cream gown by Stephane Rolland Couture. The diamond necklace was the perfect addition.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor (REUTERS)

Janhvi Kapoor's Anamika Khanna gown beautifully blended Indian heritage with modern couture.

Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson's strapless light pink Gucci dress was fun as well as glamorous.

