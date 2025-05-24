The most unforgettable looks from Cannes 2025

Year after year, the Croisette plays host to an unforgettable parade of fashion, and this year was no exception. From Pedro Pascal's effortlessly cool outfits to Dakota Fanning's elegant gowns and Ciara's show-stopping couture dresses, celebrities delivered moments that will be talked about long after the 2025 festival ends.

Andie Macdowell

Andie MacDowell's silver slip dress by Alberta Ferretti was simple and chic. Her no make-up make-up elevated the entire look.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal's all-black Calvin Klein look, which included a muscle cut top, pleated flares and studded leather boots, was a good example of less is more.

Paul Mescal

Of the several Gucci looks Paul Mescal wore throughout the festival, this navy suit paired with a chambray shirt stood out the most.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart showed us more than one way to style a pair of shorts. She wore a pink Chanel suit with shorts and a sheer skirt with her candy pink dip dyed hair to match.

Ciara

Ciara sported a long-sleeved cream gown by Stephane Rolland Couture. The diamond necklace was the perfect addition.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's Anamika Khanna gown beautifully blended Indian heritage with modern couture.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson's strapless light pink Gucci dress was fun as well as glamorous.