Bollywood makeup artists share quick tips for Cannes-inspired bridal looks

From bright red sindoor with dewy make-up, to matte make-up that appeared luminous, the 2025 Cannes red carpet was full of beauty experiments. Some of these elevated neutral make-up looks were ready-made for summer brides as well as bridesmaids-to-be.

So, we asked celebrity makeup artists of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor to share tips on how one can adapt their Cannes looks for the wedding day.

Make a loud statement

One of the most viral looks of the Cannes film festival was of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Manish Malhotra sari, with bright red sindoor in her hair, and matching ruby jewellery.

“Sindoor was part of the look right when we decided to do sari on the red carpet. The challenge was to enhance Aishwarya's features while respecting her personal style and the cultural nuances she embodies," says Kavye Sharma, who was behind her Cannes look.

View Full Image Blush should look soft and natural, suggests Kavye Sharma, the makeup artist behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes looks

Sharma, who also works with stars including Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan, says that her look is perfect for brides who wish to have a clean face and yet have a statement look.

His tip for brides seeking to emulate Bachchan’s Cannes 2025 makeup look:

Always start with skin prep. Begin with a hydrating moisturizer to create a smooth base.

You will need your makeup to last long, so choose a long-wear foundation that offers full coverage and a matte finish.

Use a full-coverage concealer to brighten the under-eye area and just to conceal blemishes.

Be careful with brows, fill in with a powder that matches your natural hair colour, brushing them into place.

For eyes, apply a neutral base eyeshadow, followed by a darker shade in the crease, this helps define yet keep things subtle. Use a shimmering gold or bronze on the lids for a pop of colour that is not in your face. Create a winged-eyeliner look and apply multiple coats of mascara for voluminous lashes. Again, choose a liner shape and lash volume as per your eye shape, this really helps open the eyes.

Blush should be soft and natural, and highlighter just on the high points of the face, and not blinding.

Line your lips with a brick colour lipliner, and choose a lipstick in a rust colour, or A soft sunset orange lipstick that complements your skin tone. If you love a brighter lip, go for it.

Finish with a setting spray to ensure the makeup lasts throughout the day.

“Hair for brides should be more curly or in an updo. We kept it simple because it was an event, but for brides, it should be more done up and snatched at the back," says Sharma.

The soft-girl look

View Full Image Janhvi Kapoor at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on 21 May (REUTERS)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor had many looks for her first outing at Cannes this year. With subtle differences in eye glam, Kapoor moulded her signature fluttery makeup look for traditional as well as contemporary outfits.

Makeup artist Savleen Manchanda, who glammed Kapoor for Cannes, says the idea was to let the makeup complement the outfit she was wearing but not to overpower it.

Manchanda, who works with stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, says, “I hate when one makeup becomes the benchmark, as every bride is different and so the makeup should be tailor made for you and not just copied from a star. Great bridal makeup is always a personalised experience."

Having said that, she added, “I love soft girl era makeup which just accentuates your beauty subtly, there’s nothing hectic, and you look fresh, and your skin, luxurious."

While breaking down Janhvi's looks, Manchanda says she played with the liner intensity for different day and night appearances. “Whether you choose to add more glam or keep it fresh like Janhvi, depends upon your outfit, your style and the scale of the event. Keep it fresh, or add a little colour on lips, or keep it nude, and do a little drama on eyes—choose what your personality calls for."

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.