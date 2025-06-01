Bollywood makeup artists share quick tips for Cannes-inspired bridal looks
The makeup artists behind Cannes looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor suggest ways to get the perfect bridal look without too much effort
From bright red sindoor with dewy make-up, to matte make-up that appeared luminous, the 2025 Cannes red carpet was full of beauty experiments. Some of these elevated neutral make-up looks were ready-made for summer brides as well as bridesmaids-to-be.
So, we asked celebrity makeup artists of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor to share tips on how one can adapt their Cannes looks for the wedding day.