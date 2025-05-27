Why nude dressing is trending on the red carpet
SummaryEven though nudity was prohibited on the Cannes red carpet, actors served several 'almost naked' looks
The 78th Cannes Film Festival wrapped up last week with an updated dress policy: “nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival."
However, that didn't stop sheer, see-through sparkly dresses from appearing on the red carpet. The nude dress has often generated a lot of debate. Some see it as an attention seeking tool, while others hail it as a way to embrace one's femininity.
Reflecting her desire to celebrate her cultural roots, Gucci's global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt wore a custom "nude" three-piece set, embroidered with crystals in a GG Monogram pattern, that looked lehnga inspired. Another “naked" beaded dress was worn by Dakota Johnson at the Kering Women in Motion Awards at Cannes. Her outfit featured a sporty, halter-like neckline, as well as a fitted bodice and a diaphanous skirt.