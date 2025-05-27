Why nude dressing is trending on the red carpet

The 78th Cannes Film Festival wrapped up last week with an updated dress policy: “nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival."

However, that didn't stop sheer, see-through sparkly dresses from appearing on the red carpet. The nude dress has often generated a lot of debate. Some see it as an attention seeking tool, while others hail it as a way to embrace one's femininity.

Reflecting her desire to celebrate her cultural roots, Gucci's global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt wore a custom "nude" three-piece set, embroidered with crystals in a GG Monogram pattern, that looked lehnga inspired. Another “naked" beaded dress was worn by Dakota Johnson at the Kering Women in Motion Awards at Cannes. Her outfit featured a sporty, halter-like neckline, as well as a fitted bodice and a diaphanous skirt.

Also read: How the military has defined menswear fashion

Halle Berry, too, thumbed her nose at the no-nudity rule and sparkled in a sheer crystal-encrusted Gucci halter dress.

View Full Image Halle Berry (AFP)

Paris Jackson deserves a mention too, as she attended the Cannes 2025 amfAR Gala in an almost nude gown that exposed her flesh-toned knickers. So did British model and TV presenter Leomie Anderson.

View Full Image Paris Jackson (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Homegrown designer label Shivan & Narresh have experimented with the naked dress over the years. Shivan Bhatiya, founder-head designer, points out that naked dressing was evident throughout this year—at the Grammys, various music awards, and the Met Gala. "Alia's look was especially impressive. They (Gucci) were able to give a nude look without making it look obscene," he says.

Also read: How to make knitwear cool for the summer

When it comes to adapting the “nude", or nude-coloured, look for everyday wear, it really depends on the occasion. "For evenings, sticking to monotones works beautifully—monotone outfits are a safe bet for both day and night," he suggests.

If one's wearing separates, one should try pairing a nude top with printed trousers or skirts for a stylish contrast.

Designer Shweta Kapur of label 431-88 observes that the nude trend at Cannes was a mood. "It’s less about showing skin and more about celebrating it. There’s something unapologetically powerful about baring it all in such a refined, intentional way. It’s not loud, it’s not trying—it just is. That effortless sensuality, the kind that doesn’t need validation. That’s the energy," she says.

Bringing the nude trend into your everyday wardrobe is all about contrast and confidence. "Incorporate sheer nude turtlenecks under oversized blazers—polished, but with just enough skin to keep it interesting. Or a sand-toned slip dress layered with a cropped utility jacket and chunky boots. It’s about soft fabrics in strong shapes: nude mesh tops with sharp trousers, second-skin bodysuits under structured denim," Kapur says.

One can even play with tonal layering—mixing creams, beiges, taupes—for that 'undone but intentional' vibe. The trick? Don’t over-style. Let the skin-toned palette speak for itself.

Priyanka Kathuria, founder, wardrobe consultancy Altique, suggests layering a sheer blouse over a bralette or a tank top. "You can also play with sheer sleeves or panels, or structured gowns that come with side cutouts," she suggests.

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: How to cinch it with a cummerbund like Shah Rukh Khan