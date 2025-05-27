Why nude dressing is trending on the red carpet

Designer Shweta Kapur of label 431-88 observes that the nude trend at Cannes was a mood. "It’s less about showing skin and more about celebrating it. There’s something unapologetically powerful about baring it all in such a refined, intentional way. It’s not loud, it’s not trying—it just is. That effortless sensuality, the kind that doesn’t need validation. That’s the energy," she says.