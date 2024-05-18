Does the red carpet even matter anymore?
SummaryThe international red carpet season, which once shaped fashion trends, has now just become a passing, viral moment
With the 77th Cannes Film Festival underway in southeastern France, this year’s red carpet season is drawing to a close. Starting in January with the Golden Globes awards, and peaking towards the start of summer with the Met Gala and Cannes events, this period is traditionally known to create a lot of buzz, often rivalling “fashion week month" in significance. That buzz is absent this season.
Not watching the early arrivals on the red carpet used to be a big regret for me. This year, even the Cannes extravaganza has failed to excite me.