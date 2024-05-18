Does the red carpet even matter anymore?

Social media has given everyone a ringside view of red carpets, removing the allure of its exclusivity. “First of all, everyone is the fashion police today," says Kalyani Chawla, founder of the silverware company Rezon and former vice-president of Dior’s communications and marketing in India. There was a time when seasoned fashion critics like André Leon Talley and Joan Rivers, who worked with reputed publications and television, commented on what celebrities wore and their red-carpet round-ups could make or break both the celebrity and the designer they were flaunting. These critics did their research, knew fashion history, and sat on the sidelines of red carpets to interview A- listers and witness the events. “Now everyone on social media is a critic, and it has taken away the significance of the red carpet and its impact on fashion," says Chawla.