Are capes and trains the new-age dupattas in bridal wear?

Two bridal accssories that seem to be becoming a regular part of couture shows are capes and trains. Whether it was the India Couture Week in July or the recent solo fashion shows, designers, like Suneet Varma, Falguni Shane Peacock, Sid Tytler and Monica Shah, are presenting their takes on floor-sweeping trains and exaggerated capes, both often embellished with sequins and crystals.

Designer Varma, who presented the Bollywood-inspired Nazm collection at the couture week on 26 July, believes that capes and trains have become fashionable substitutes for dupattas in bridal wear.

From the August show by Jade by Monica Shah in Delhi

They add a touch of luxury and modernity to the ensemble, allowing brides to embrace the grace and tradition of Indian bridal attire while making a bold, dramatic statement," says Varma.

He reiterates that these statement-making accents are modern interpretations of the classic dupatta. That's one of the reasons his most recent collection incorporated trains and capes to evoke a sense of regal drama and fluidity, a quality traditionally conveyed by the dupatta.

From Roseroom by Isha Jajodia's couture show

“However, these elements go beyond custom, offering brides a versatile and contemporary way to express their individual style,” says Varma. “The capes and floor-sweeping trains are designed to accentuate the entire silhouette, creating a majestic and ethereal look that appeals to the modern bride's desire for something distinctive yet rooted in tradition.”

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, too, included floor-sweeping trains and capes in her recent couture collection to offer a dreamy, modern twist to bridal wear.

“To me, these pieces are like the new dupattas—offering a graceful, ethereal quality that complements the timeless elegance of traditional craftsmanship,” says Jajodia. They create a mesmerising, sophisticated silhouette, perfect for the bride who dreams of blending classic romance with contemporary allure."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.