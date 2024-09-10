Are capes and trains the new-age dupattas in bridal wear?

Designers are experimenting with accessories like capes and trains to cater to the changing demands of the modern bride

Manish Mishra
Published10 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
From Suneet Varma's Delhi couture show in July
From Suneet Varma’s Delhi couture show in July

Two bridal accssories that seem to be becoming a regular part of couture shows are capes and trains. Whether it was the India Couture Week in July or the recent solo fashion shows, designers, like Suneet Varma, Falguni Shane Peacock, Sid Tytler and Monica Shah, are presenting their takes on floor-sweeping trains and exaggerated capes, both often embellished with sequins and crystals.

Designer Varma, who presented the Bollywood-inspired Nazm collection at the couture week on 26 July, believes that capes and trains have become fashionable substitutes for dupattas in bridal wear.

From the August show by Jade by Monica Shah in Delhi

Also read: Why designer Kunal Rawal is entering luxury real estate space

"They add a touch of luxury and modernity to the ensemble, allowing brides to embrace the grace and tradition of Indian bridal attire while making a bold, dramatic statement," says Varma.

He reiterates that these statement-making accents are modern interpretations of the classic dupatta. That's one of the reasons his most recent collection incorporated trains and capes to evoke a sense of regal drama and fluidity, a quality traditionally conveyed by the dupatta.

From Roseroom by Isha Jajodia's couture show

“However, these elements go beyond custom, offering brides a versatile and contemporary way to express their individual style,” says Varma. “The capes and floor-sweeping trains are designed to accentuate the entire silhouette, creating a majestic and ethereal look that appeals to the modern bride's desire for something distinctive yet rooted in tradition.”

Also read: When spiritualism becomes part of couture

Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, too, included floor-sweeping trains and capes in her recent couture collection to offer a dreamy, modern twist to bridal wear.

“To me, these pieces are like the new dupattas—offering a graceful, ethereal quality that complements the timeless elegance of traditional craftsmanship,” says Jajodia. They create a mesmerising, sophisticated silhouette, perfect for the bride who dreams of blending classic romance with contemporary allure."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.

Also read: How Banarasi weaves are becoming part of daily wear

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeStyleAre capes and trains the new-age dupattas in bridal wear?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    442.05
    01:40 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    24.2 (5.79%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    140.25
    01:40 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    7.2 (5.41%)

    Tata Steel

    151.00
    01:40 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    1.6 (1.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.00
    01:40 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    5.45 (1.94%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Prism Johnson

    191.10
    01:31 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    16.9 (9.7%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    571.05
    01:31 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    39.45 (7.42%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    756.35
    01:31 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    52.15 (7.41%)

    Allcargo Logistics

    69.63
    01:31 PM | 10 SEP 2024
    4.12 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

      More From Popular in Lounge
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue