Want to buy a car coat for winters? A style guide to help you decide

If you aren't a fan of the trending cropped jacket or those common below-the-knee coats, then the car coat makes for a stylish outwear choice during winters.

Originally, a car coat, which falls a little above the knees, was created in the 1900s to be worn by those working in the automobile sector. Over the decades, the coat has undergone several changes, becoming part of the men's as and has also become part of the women's winter wardrobe.

This season's popular version, for instance, is the duvet coat (the one filled with thick soft material sewn into sections; hence, the name) or the longline puffer coat. Another hot-favourite is the scarf-coat hybrid (basically, a coat that comes with a built-in scarf).

In case you're planning to invest in a car coat, here are some things you should consider: