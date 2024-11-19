Want to buy a car coat for winters? A style guide to help you decide

If you aren't a fan of the trending cropped jacket or those common below-the-knee coats, then the car coat makes for a stylish outwear choice during winters.
If you aren't a fan of the trending cropped jacket or those common below-the-knee coats, then the car coat makes for a stylish outwear choice during winters.
Originally, a car coat, which falls a little above the knees, was created in the 1900s to be worn by those working in the automobile sector. Over the decades, the coat has undergone several changes, becoming part of the men's as and has also become part of the women's winter wardrobe.
Originally, a car coat, which falls a little above the knees, was created in the 1900s to be worn by those working in the automobile sector. Over the decades, the coat has undergone several changes, becoming part of the men's as and has also become part of the women's winter wardrobe.
This season's popular version, for instance, is the duvet coat (the one filled with thick soft material sewn into sections; hence, the name) or the longline puffer coat. Another hot-favourite is the scarf-coat hybrid (basically, a coat that comes with a built-in scarf).
In case you're planning to invest in a car coat, here are some things you should consider:
“Make sure the coat has a tailored fit or a sharp silhouette to avoid looking bulky," says designer Deepit Chugh of label Line Outline. He keeps experimenting with car coats by adding metallic appliqués and matching headscarves. “If you are opting for faux fur, try pairing it with patterns or prints. This combination adds dimension to the look."
Leather pairs well with minimalist or metallic accessories for a more edgy, sleek vibe, suggests Chugh.
Also read: How to add leopard print to your daily wardrobe
One of the key things to remember while investing in a car coat is how easily it can be transitioned from casual to formal wear. “Consider the fabric, its versatility and durability depending on the region you reside in. One could opt for lighter fabric options such as denim, heavy twill or cotton blends in case you want one for non-winter months, and wool for winters," says Chugh. “For a timeless look, go with neutral tones like black, camel, navy, grey or brown."
And in terms of design, choose minimalism like double-breasted or classic three-button options, believes designer Saggar Mehra. When buying for winter months, choose a style that's roomy enough, so you could experiment with layering. "Premium materials like cashmere or leather provide warmth and durability, while heritage textiles like herringbone add timeless elegance. A well-chosen car coat is more than outerwear—it’s an asset for seasons to come," says Mehra.
When it comes to fabrics, go for premium merino wool and wool blends, so that your investment lasts.
Recently, designer Shirin Mann of brand Sand By Shirin unveiled a winter collection, The Himalayas, comprising statement car coats inspired by the Himalayas. It includes coats that can be paired with structured trousers, or you can add a scarf to create a balanced, polished look. “The key is balancing the coat with simple yet elegant pieces to let it stand out without overwhelming the look," she says.
Also read: Why trench coats will never be out of fashion
Like, fine knits or fitted turtlenecks to maintain a clean silhouette. “Let the coat be the focal point, especially with design-forward pieces featuring elements like mandarin collars or architectural cuts," says Vivek Mishra, chief design officer at label Fetus. "You need to understand their versatility before making the purchase. Consider proportions, as longer coats work best with streamlined underlayers to create balance."
While neutrals shades like black, navy and camel are quite versatile, you can also experiment with bold colours. “The key is finding a coat that matches your style and can be a reliable go-to for cold weather," advises designer Karrtik Dhingra.
Lastly, invest in a coat that puts functionality first. “Winters usually involve carrying a lot of things around, so something with functional pockets is quite important," says Saurabh Maurya, creative director of Margn. “Pockets can make or break a coat."
Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.