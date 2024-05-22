Fresh flowers take centre stage in the great Indian wedding
SummaryInspired by celebrity weddings, Indian couples are opting for opulent floral sets and arrangement to make their D-day special and Instagrammable
In the age of living for the ’gram, everyone wants a wedding to remember and couples are willing to go the extra mile to make their special day go viral. It's not just about creating a photo booth or planning a buffet for the relatives anymore. Take the two brothers in Uttar Pradesh who were fined this March for modifying a Wagon R to look like a helicopter to rent it out for weddings.
Whether it’s the $59 million Paris wedding of an American heiress last November, or Indian businessman Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding do in Jamnagar, Gujarat — using flowers to create an otherworldly experience has become a mainstay for weddings this season.
At the Ambani bash, guests were welcomed via a landscaped driveway to a glass house adorned with exotic fresh flowers. Designed from Jeff Leatham’s ethereal ideas in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra, Indian floral design company Interflora executed an experience of a cozy living room filled with vases and curios in addition to thousands of floral sculptures. A big fat Indian wedding or an intimate one, for a 2024 wedding, floral installations and experiences set against a picturesque backdrop have many takers, according to experts.
A Vivid Maximalist Dream
Weddings have gotten bigger post the pandemic and flowers are playing a crucial role in the scene. “People have circled back to more fresh arrangements and the obsession with dry flowers and arrangements is slowly dying. Floral arrangements so far have been pretty, stemmed flowers arranged in a vase, but we are now seeing sculptural art pieces made using flowers and other materials. The world is circling back to a maximalist theme, where we see floral arrangements filled with an assortment of things to cluster," says Devika Narain, founder at Devika Narain and Company. She has worked on several weddings including Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Paul.