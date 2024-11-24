Chanel brings its Cruise collection to Delhi

This was the brand’s first such presentation in India, reflecting the growing importance of the country in the global luxury market

On 20 November, Chanel presented a preview of its Cruise 2024/25 collection at Stir Gallery in Delhi’s Chhattarpur neighbourhood. This was the luxury brand’s first such presentation in the country, a move that reflects the growing importance of India in the global luxury market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 20-odd outfits that will soon hit the market, celebrated the Chanel tweed with playful colours, intricate embroidery and some casualwear elements, to offer a holiday wardrobe.

A yellow coat, with pockets embroidered like swimming pool tiles by Maison Lesage (it runs Chennai-based embroidery firm Vastrakala), came attached with a hoodie. So did an LBD, designed like a scuba diving suit—the collection was inspired by south of France and the sports people indulge in port cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most outfits were complete with micro shorts and what can be best described as “scuba tuxedo" shoes, a hybrid between court shoes and dive boots. One of the highlights was the use of logomania jewellery, like a statement belt, and in one case, a tiny double C necklace that’s also a minaudière.

The collection, designed by Virginie Viard, was a nod to the seaside

Some of the dresses had pockets embroidered like swimming pool tiles by Maison Lesage

The presentation included 'scuba tuxedo' shoes, a hybrid between court shoes and dive boots.