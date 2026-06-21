Playful statement fashion that can bring joy to your wardrobe

Team Lounge
1 min read21 Jun 2026, 01:11 PM IST
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Chanel Mules
Summary
From a seahorse-print scarf to a croissant-shaped bag, these finds prove that style can be a source of delight, creativity and escapism

Fashion this season is embracing a sense of fantasy, with designers turning everyday dressing into an exercise in storytelling. Think cartoon-inspired footwear, watches that track time through woodland creatures, silk scarves dotted with seahorses, food items-shaped handbags, and playful jewellery.

Here are some clothes and accessories that serve as a reminder that fashion can be as much about delight and escapism as it is about style.

I SEE YOU

The Chanel black-and-white leather mules are perfect for injecting personality into even the simplest outfit. Available in stores, 2.36 lakh.

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Mr Jones Starcatcher

DREAM WORLD

Inspired by the ancient three hares motif, this watch is powered by your movement and shows a celestial woodland and stars, gilded with 22-carat gold leaf. Available on Mrjoneswatches.com; £795.

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Jacquemus Hippocampe Scarf

IT'S A WRAP

Bring a touch of Riviera glamour to your holiday wardrobe with this silk scarf, featuring a seahorse print. Available on Farfetch.com; $399.

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Bright Rose Kanchipuram Silk Cropped Jacket & Pencil Midi Wrap Skirt Set

FRINGE EFFECT

Wear it as separates or a coordinated set, this striking ensemble is guaranteed to turn heads. Available on Thebrightrose.com; 52,000.

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Graine Shroom Dress

TOUCH WOOD

This shift crepe dress with “shroom” cluster at the neck-line looks like woodscape reimagined through embroidery. Available on Ogaan.com; 1.20 lakh.

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Anartsia Mismatched Cupid

GO BAROQUE

Cherub accents and a freshwater pearl drop lend these earrings an old-world charm. Available on www.instagram.com/anartsia; 10,000.

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Atelier Madre Croissant Bag

BITE-SIZED

Shaped like a croissant, this handmade leather bag has space for your essentials and more. Available on Manuel-Dreesmann.com; 53,900.

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Lovebirds Elliot Embroidered Shirt

THREAD STORY

This silk shirt features tape-work floral embroidery, adding texture and refinement to classic tailoring. Available in stores and on Lovebirds-studio.in; 21,900.

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Yvonne Léon Bague Rêves Étoilés Diamants Or Jaune

JUNGLE TALES

This gold ring, dotted with diamonds, blends storytelling with fine jewellery craftsmanship. Available on YvonneLeon.com; €2,200.

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