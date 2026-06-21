Playful statement fashion that can bring joy to your wardrobe

Fashion this season is embracing a sense of fantasy, with designers turning everyday dressing into an exercise in storytelling. Think cartoon-inspired footwear, watches that track time through woodland creatures, silk scarves dotted with seahorses, food items-shaped handbags, and playful jewellery.
Fashion this season is embracing a sense of fantasy, with designers turning everyday dressing into an exercise in storytelling. Think cartoon-inspired footwear, watches that track time through woodland creatures, silk scarves dotted with seahorses, food items-shaped handbags, and playful jewellery.
Here are some clothes and accessories that serve as a reminder that fashion can be as much about delight and escapism as it is about style.
Here are some clothes and accessories that serve as a reminder that fashion can be as much about delight and escapism as it is about style.
I SEE YOU
The Chanel black-and-white leather mules are perfect for injecting personality into even the simplest outfit. Available in stores, ₹2.36 lakh.
DREAM WORLD
Inspired by the ancient three hares motif, this watch is powered by your movement and shows a celestial woodland and stars, gilded with 22-carat gold leaf. Available on Mrjoneswatches.com; £795.
IT'S A WRAP
Bring a touch of Riviera glamour to your holiday wardrobe with this silk scarf, featuring a seahorse print. Available on Farfetch.com; $399.
FRINGE EFFECT
Wear it as separates or a coordinated set, this striking ensemble is guaranteed to turn heads. Available on Thebrightrose.com; ₹52,000.
TOUCH WOOD
This shift crepe dress with “shroom” cluster at the neck-line looks like woodscape reimagined through embroidery. Available on Ogaan.com; ₹1.20 lakh.
GO BAROQUE
Cherub accents and a freshwater pearl drop lend these earrings an old-world charm. Available on www.instagram.com/anartsia; ₹10,000.
BITE-SIZED
Shaped like a croissant, this handmade leather bag has space for your essentials and more. Available on Manuel-Dreesmann.com; ₹53,900.
THREAD STORY
This silk shirt features tape-work floral embroidery, adding texture and refinement to classic tailoring. Available in stores and on Lovebirds-studio.in; ₹21,900.
JUNGLE TALES
This gold ring, dotted with diamonds, blends storytelling with fine jewellery craftsmanship. Available on YvonneLeon.com; €2,200.