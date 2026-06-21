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Playful statement fashion that can bring joy to your wardrobe

Team Lounge
1 min read21 Jun 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Chanel Mules
Chanel Mules
Summary

From a seahorse-print scarf to a croissant-shaped bag, these finds prove that style can be a source of delight, creativity and escapism

Gift this article

Fashion this season is embracing a sense of fantasy, with designers turning everyday dressing into an exercise in storytelling. Think cartoon-inspired footwear, watches that track time through woodland creatures, silk scarves dotted with seahorses, food items-shaped handbags, and playful jewellery.

Fashion this season is embracing a sense of fantasy, with designers turning everyday dressing into an exercise in storytelling. Think cartoon-inspired footwear, watches that track time through woodland creatures, silk scarves dotted with seahorses, food items-shaped handbags, and playful jewellery.

Here are some clothes and accessories that serve as a reminder that fashion can be as much about delight and escapism as it is about style.

Here are some clothes and accessories that serve as a reminder that fashion can be as much about delight and escapism as it is about style.

I SEE YOU

The Chanel black-and-white leather mules are perfect for injecting personality into even the simplest outfit. Available in stores, 2.36 lakh.

Mr Jones Starcatcher

DREAM WORLD

Inspired by the ancient three hares motif, this watch is powered by your movement and shows a celestial woodland and stars, gilded with 22-carat gold leaf. Available on Mrjoneswatches.com; £795.

Jacquemus Hippocampe Scarf

IT'S A WRAP

Bring a touch of Riviera glamour to your holiday wardrobe with this silk scarf, featuring a seahorse print. Available on Farfetch.com; $399.

Bright Rose Kanchipuram Silk Cropped Jacket & Pencil Midi Wrap Skirt Set

FRINGE EFFECT

Wear it as separates or a coordinated set, this striking ensemble is guaranteed to turn heads. Available on Thebrightrose.com; 52,000.

Graine Shroom Dress

TOUCH WOOD

This shift crepe dress with “shroom” cluster at the neck-line looks like woodscape reimagined through embroidery. Available on Ogaan.com; 1.20 lakh.

Anartsia Mismatched Cupid

GO BAROQUE

Cherub accents and a freshwater pearl drop lend these earrings an old-world charm. Available on www.instagram.com/anartsia; 10,000.

Atelier Madre Croissant Bag

BITE-SIZED

Shaped like a croissant, this handmade leather bag has space for your essentials and more. Available on Manuel-Dreesmann.com; 53,900.

Lovebirds Elliot Embroidered Shirt

THREAD STORY

This silk shirt features tape-work floral embroidery, adding texture and refinement to classic tailoring. Available in stores and on Lovebirds-studio.in; 21,900.

Yvonne Léon Bague Rêves Étoilés Diamants Or Jaune

JUNGLE TALES

This gold ring, dotted with diamonds, blends storytelling with fine jewellery craftsmanship. Available on YvonneLeon.com; €2,200.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStylePlayful statement fashion that can bring joy to your wardrobe

Playful statement fashion that can bring joy to your wardrobe

Team Lounge
1 min read21 Jun 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Chanel Mules
Chanel Mules
Summary

From a seahorse-print scarf to a croissant-shaped bag, these finds prove that style can be a source of delight, creativity and escapism

Gift this article

Fashion this season is embracing a sense of fantasy, with designers turning everyday dressing into an exercise in storytelling. Think cartoon-inspired footwear, watches that track time through woodland creatures, silk scarves dotted with seahorses, food items-shaped handbags, and playful jewellery.

Fashion this season is embracing a sense of fantasy, with designers turning everyday dressing into an exercise in storytelling. Think cartoon-inspired footwear, watches that track time through woodland creatures, silk scarves dotted with seahorses, food items-shaped handbags, and playful jewellery.

Here are some clothes and accessories that serve as a reminder that fashion can be as much about delight and escapism as it is about style.

Here are some clothes and accessories that serve as a reminder that fashion can be as much about delight and escapism as it is about style.

I SEE YOU

The Chanel black-and-white leather mules are perfect for injecting personality into even the simplest outfit. Available in stores, 2.36 lakh.

Mr Jones Starcatcher

DREAM WORLD

Inspired by the ancient three hares motif, this watch is powered by your movement and shows a celestial woodland and stars, gilded with 22-carat gold leaf. Available on Mrjoneswatches.com; £795.

Jacquemus Hippocampe Scarf

IT'S A WRAP

Bring a touch of Riviera glamour to your holiday wardrobe with this silk scarf, featuring a seahorse print. Available on Farfetch.com; $399.

Bright Rose Kanchipuram Silk Cropped Jacket & Pencil Midi Wrap Skirt Set

FRINGE EFFECT

Wear it as separates or a coordinated set, this striking ensemble is guaranteed to turn heads. Available on Thebrightrose.com; 52,000.

Graine Shroom Dress

TOUCH WOOD

This shift crepe dress with “shroom” cluster at the neck-line looks like woodscape reimagined through embroidery. Available on Ogaan.com; 1.20 lakh.

Anartsia Mismatched Cupid

GO BAROQUE

Cherub accents and a freshwater pearl drop lend these earrings an old-world charm. Available on www.instagram.com/anartsia; 10,000.

Atelier Madre Croissant Bag

BITE-SIZED

Shaped like a croissant, this handmade leather bag has space for your essentials and more. Available on Manuel-Dreesmann.com; 53,900.

Lovebirds Elliot Embroidered Shirt

THREAD STORY

This silk shirt features tape-work floral embroidery, adding texture and refinement to classic tailoring. Available in stores and on Lovebirds-studio.in; 21,900.

Yvonne Léon Bague Rêves Étoilés Diamants Or Jaune

JUNGLE TALES

This gold ring, dotted with diamonds, blends storytelling with fine jewellery craftsmanship. Available on YvonneLeon.com; €2,200.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStylePlayful statement fashion that can bring joy to your wardrobe
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