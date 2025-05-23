Why global luxury houses are looking beyond Bollywood for brand ambassadors

Luxury French house Chanel, Italian menswear label Paul & Shark and homegrown wellness brand Kama Ayurveda (owned by Spanish beauty and fashion conglomerate Puig) have recently announced Indian faces as their global ambassadors. While beauty, jewellery and watch brands have long worked with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the real game-changer was the appointment of actor Deepika Padukone as Louis Vuitton’s global ambassador in 2022. It was more than just a celebrity endorsement—the move reflected how legacy luxury brands were making India a central part of their global narrative.

Soon, Alia Bhatt became Gucci’s global face. A year later, in 2023, Sonam Kapoor was named Dior’s ambassador. Chanel followed suit, tapping in Gen Z favourite Ananya Panday as its face earlier this year. These women, all actors with global visibility and massive social media reach, represent a new era of brand ambassadorship, shaped by glamour and influence.

But the celebrity choices of Kama Ayurveda (Gauravi Kumari of the royal family of Jaipur) and Paul & Shark (cricketer K.L. Rahul) hint at a willingness to look beyond Bollywood.

The film star legacy

The recent increase in the number of Indian brand ambassadors has more to do with economics than ethnicity.

As consumption in China, the luxury industry’s former darling, continues to slow, financial instability in Europe deepens, tariffs rattle the US market, and Russia remains embroiled in conflict, India has emerged as luxury’s great hope.

“The answer lies in our economic momentum and the shrinking growth curves of China and Europe. Add to that a generation of Indians exposed to elevated lifestyles through global travel, and it’s clear why the world’s biggest brands are paying attention," says Archana Jain, chief executive of PR Pundit Havas Red. Her company has worked closely with brands such as Gucci, Ralph Lauren and Estée Lauder.

Plus, the rise of the Indian diaspora. According to a 2025 report by the German Economic Institute, Indians rank as the “top immigrant earners" in Europe’s largest economy. From New York to Hong Kong, Indians today are among the top luxury spenders. Hence the added bonus of an Indian ambassador, who becomes a connection to the global audience.

Traditionally, Bollywood has been the obvious choice. “It’s a strategic yet safe choice. Star power opens doors," says Deepika Gehani, luxury consultant and former vice-president at Reliance Brands Ltd. On Chanel’s choice of Panday, she says, “Today, every brand is eager to target the younger Gen Z audience."

The selection of personalities like Gauravi Kumari (she’s also the face of Jimmy Choo) and K.L. Rahul could be a disruptor. “Bollywood alone can no longer shape India’s cultural narrative," says Gehani. “Today’s discerning consumers demand authentic, meaningful stories. Brands must adopt a multi-dimensional approach."

That’s one of the reasons luxury brands are looking towards regional cinema personalities as well, says Jain. Premium brand Onitsuka Tiger has associated “with Rashmika Mandanna who works in Telugu and Hindi cinema to widen appeal," Jain offers an example.

Arjun Mehra agrees. He’s the former chief business officer of Condé Nast India and founder-chief executive of C&C Talent, which represents celebrities including Gauravi Kumari, her brother Padmanabh Singh, and Sara Tendulkar.

“No one can deny the power of Bollywood in celebrity endorsements. However, I believe brands now look closely at the ambassador’s audience," he says. “If their target audiences are only a fraction of the ambassador’s audience, the brand may not derive ROI (return on investment). Also, some of the actors’ IG grids are not suited to luxury brands."

Even in the West, brands have traditionally gravitated toward actors. But when a brand has a more athletic edge—like Rolex with Roger Federer or Prada with Wang Qiang—sports stars become just as desirable.

Jain says, “Virat Kohli (who has previously worked with German carmaker Audi) would be a great fit for a luxury brand—perhaps a watch brand like Tudor."

Choosing royalty may seem niche, but Indian royals have long had a legacy with European luxury brands. India’s erstwhile maharajas were once among the most important clients of maisons like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Louis Vuitton. And socially popular royals will continue to be sought after by luxury brands, believes Jain.

“Royalty certainly adds a dimension of luxury but it’s not enough in itself," says Mehra. “Whether it’s Bollywood, sport, music, royalty or any other field, the overall package, audience and brand alignment are important."

Seeking mass appeal

As luxury brands expand into tier-two and tier-three cities, there’s still a need for ambassadors with mass appeal so, of course, Bollywood will remain the easy choice.

Jain hopes a luxury watch brand might soon look towards a leading CEO instead of an actor or a sportsperson.

“By diversifying and incorporating multiple touchpoints, a more robust brand presence and meaningful connections with the target audience can be created," she says.

Jain suggests a more measured approach for brands launching in India: “When a brand arrives in a new country, they initially set up presence in one or two cities in the first year. I would not recommend a full-scale engagement with a celebrity as a brand ambassador until the brand has scaled its presence. Brand ambassadors are valuable if they align with the brand values and are able to foster goodwill."

To illustrate her point, she offers the example of Chopra’s association with Bvlgari. Their partnership started in August 2021—just a month before the brand launched its modern take on the mangalsutra. “The compelling story of the mangalsutra needed a contemporary Indian woman with a global appeal to imbue Indian values and emotions into that narrative," says Jain.

As India’s role on the global luxury stage rises, brands are looking to connect with the country on a deeper level. Whether it’s a royal, a cricket icon, a tech company CEO, a writer, or a musician with a taste for high fashion, it’s time for brands to embrace a different approach—one that reflects the richness and diversity of India. Often it’s the disruptors who make the most noise. In the process, they leave a lasting impact when entering a market.

