Why global luxury houses are looking beyond Bollywood for brand ambassadors
SummaryThey are looking to sports, music and more, to create a robust presence in India
Luxury French house Chanel, Italian menswear label Paul & Shark and homegrown wellness brand Kama Ayurveda (owned by Spanish beauty and fashion conglomerate Puig) have recently announced Indian faces as their global ambassadors. While beauty, jewellery and watch brands have long worked with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the real game-changer was the appointment of actor Deepika Padukone as Louis Vuitton’s global ambassador in 2022. It was more than just a celebrity endorsement—the move reflected how legacy luxury brands were making India a central part of their global narrative.