You’ve worked with several design houses. How has that association influenced the research and approach to craft at Chanakya?

They have expanded our understanding of what craft or what creative expression could be. What has stood out is that craft has the versatility to take the skill of a master and marry it with a visual vocabulary a creative director wants. This teaches you about the limits of what a fibre or a technique can become. Like nature, as a concept, is used extensively in fashion. But we wanted to look at parts that don’t receive attention. So, we looked at plants and flowers from a botanical research perspective. We looked at plant groups and found ways to represent them not in the traditional way, but with a spirit of realism. And we did that with use of micro-bead weaving techniques. The end product looks 3D, sculptural, but also as if it’s a print. Imagine the power of craft.