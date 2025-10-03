In Christian Louboutin's world, navratna gems and Marvel comics have a lot in common
The French designer discusses his new festive collection, 'La Vie en Inde', for India, travels through Nagaland and why he likes to name his creations
"Is that meenakari (enamel work)?" Christian Louboutin asks, pointing to my necklace, as we meet on a video call for an interview. “Do you wear it both sides," comes the French designer’s next question. While enamelled jewellery can be worn on both sides, most people rarely do so. “You should try... that’s the beauty of meenakari, no?" he suggests when I answer “No".
The keen interest stems from the research he had been doing for his latest collection La Vie en Inde, a festive limited-edition India-exclusive collection that’s launching on 9 October at the luxury shoe brand’s boutiques in Delhi and Mumbai. Inspired by Louboutin’s well-known love for India and the colours of the navratna (or nine gems), the collection includes the Jane Pump 85, with its 85mm heel drenched in bright colours, the Diwalouis sneaker that looks like a disco-ball emitting light as one moves, and a shiny crossbody-meets-clutch Paloma.
Louboutin is also working on a debut jewellery collection, details of which are currently under wraps. The other big first for the Parisian brand is the appointment of Jaden Smith as the first men’s creative director of the house. The actor and musician, who is the founder of the clothing and lifestyle brand MSFTSrep, is a “natural fit" for the maison, believes Louboutin. “His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable."
In a free-wheeling conversation, Louboutin talks about La Vie en Inde collection, how he learnt about the navratna, astrology, his travels to Nagaland and his “cultural fascination" for places. Edited excerpts: