"Is that meenakari (enamel work)?" Christian Louboutin asks, pointing to my necklace, as we meet on a video call for an interview. “Do you wear it both sides," comes the French designer’s next question. While enamelled jewellery can be worn on both sides, most people rarely do so. “You should try... that’s the beauty of meenakari , no?" he suggests when I answer “No".

The keen interest stems from the research he had been doing for his latest collection La Vie en Inde, a festive limited-edition India-exclusive collection that’s launching on 9 October at the luxury shoe brand’s boutiques in Delhi and Mumbai. Inspired by Louboutin’s well-known love for India and the colours of the navratna (or nine gems), the collection includes the Jane Pump 85, with its 85mm heel drenched in bright colours, the Diwalouis sneaker that looks like a disco-ball emitting light as one moves, and a shiny crossbody-meets-clutch Paloma.

Louboutin is also working on a debut jewellery collection, details of which are currently under wraps. The other big first for the Parisian brand is the appointment of Jaden Smith as the first men’s creative director of the house. The actor and musician, who is the founder of the clothing and lifestyle brand MSFTSrep, is a “natural fit" for the maison, believes Louboutin. “His world is rich and multidimensional, his style and cultural sensibility are inspiring and his curiosity and openness are remarkable."

In a free-wheeling conversation, Louboutin talks about La Vie en Inde collection, how he learnt about the navratna, astrology, his travels to Nagaland and his “cultural fascination" for places. Edited excerpts:

The collection has that royal feel with a punk twist.

When you think of the navratna you think of Indian tradition. But those nine gems reminded me also of another story, Marvel comics. In Marvel comics, you’ve infinity stones that offer special powers, like the nine gems. I really think navratna have given birth to the infinity stones.

I was trying to present this almost superhero side of the nine gems compared to the six infinity stones. I didn’t want the colours to be so subtle as they are in Indian jewellery. I wanted to keep them vibrant, almost radiant, to look, like you said, more punk and edgy.

When were you first introduced to the ‘navratna’?

Some 10 years ago. An Indian friend in Delhi was waiting for the priest to look at some (birth) charts and give the specific date for her son’s wedding based on the position of the planets. In France, you just have to ask the priest what time he’ll be available.

So, after that conversation with my friend, I became fascinated with astrology, because, again, that’s really not a thing we, Europeans, are attached to, unlike in India. Astrology is in magazines and people do believe in astrology in my country, but it’s more like a casual conversation, “Ah, what is your sign?"

It was interesting for me to see that astrology is not a small world when it comes to India. There was also this book, which I read 40 years ago, La India Impúdica de los Maharajas, by Vitold de Golish. It had a story that talked about how when maharajas had high fever, they would put a lot of pearls on their neck. The pearls actually cooled them down and, in the process, the pearls became darker; they ‘died’. That was my first introduction to the power of stone.

Why did you use just colours, and not stones?

If you take the nine stones, suddenly it becomes really important because of their cultural significance and then I have to be extra careful. If I ever do it with stones, it would be one specific piece.

View Full Image The Paloma Clutch Small

You’re working on a jewellery line?

I have started to work around that, but it will take time. If you’re a creative person, you think, ‘oh, that seems easy’. Then you realise that behind every work which seems easy and flawless, there is a huge expertise.

If you read the work of Gustave Flaubert, it seems you could write it yourself; it is so simply written. But when you read the correspondence of Flaubert with his niece (documented in his letters), you see that every word has been weighted and put into a thing.

So all this to say that I have been looking at jewellery and knowing a little of jewellery makes me realise I don’t know anything about jewellery.

What else is keeping you busy?

Nagaland. It’s such a fascinating region. Many times when I was with my Indian friends, they would say, “Oh, Nagaland is so beautiful". But I had almost never met anyone who had been there. It was like everyone knew Nagaland but they also didn’t.

When I went for the first time, I looked at embroideries, fabrics, but also the way they did weaving. The use of rattan, bamboo fibres. Their bamboo thread is almost like silk, but thicker; it’s incredible. Since then I have gone back quite a lot.

I’ve been everywhere in India, from Kashmir to Chennai. The one place I don’t know is Odisha, which I intend to visit very soon. But compared to all these parts of India, I think Nagaland, the North-East, in general, has a very, very different flavour.

What inspires your work?

A collection is a collection and can be inspired by many things. Your inspiration has to fade into your design, and then some people catch it and some don’t.

There was a shoe that I did in velvet and it was a Mary Jane with a big flower on the side. It was called Tango. I remember seeing a person trying it on at our store and started to do, not tango, but really the hands, tapping the head… kind of more flamenco. But it was not that far in the sense of musical rhythm, which was what I was attached to when I did the drawing.

So sometimes people are very, very close to exactly what you’ve been thinking. Sometimes they’re not that close. But it doesn’t matter. It’s always nicer when people come up with their own stories.

Do you name all your shoes?

It has become a game, but also sometimes a shoe is coming from a complicated idea or twisted idea or a very simple idea, or there is a detail which makes me think of either someone or either anything. The name sometimes is there when I start designing and then after, when I change the design, suddenly the name seems off. But I like to keep it for my memory.

I like to give shoes names because, you know, they’re my companions. They’re not just an accessory, they’re almost like a breathing being.

What keeps you so interested in India?

A lot of countries have lost a big part of what was their inspiration, their deep culture. Egypt, for example, has lived with an amazing culture. And then suddenly there was a period when a regime decided, “Ok, we have to be modern, we have to be industrialised", and then everything, from wood carving, metalwork, to embroidery, disappeared in the desire to be modern.

India never had that, despite it going through tremendous change. Look at your jewellery. The Mughal-style jewellery with semi-precious stones, the milky diamonds, the way it was carved has stayed. The animal (motif) is still there; it might have evolved but it’s still there. That’s something very strong only about India.

There’s another reason. The more I go to India, the more I realise that I don’t know India. I thought I knew, but now I know that I don’t know. For instance, if I did a collection for the Diwali period. First of all, I’m trying to be true to myself and my vision and not to be too influenced by how Indians would immediately perceive what I’m doing and what I think of India. When you are from a country, it’s always interesting to see the vision of your country by somebody not from the country.

I want to keep that intact, that’s why I know that I don’t know. But I want to keep that because somehow it’s my freshness.

Let me explain with another example. If you’re Parisian and if you see Emily In Paris, you die. You’re thinking, how can people imagine that this is Paris? Most Parisians hate that show, because it’s a little bit of a caricature. But it’s still an ode to Paris. For me, it’s funny to see how Paris is perceived by someone who is not from Paris. So I don’t mind. And why? Being a Parisian doesn’t mean you own Paris; it can mean different things to different people.

There’s a constant conversation, especially on social media, on designers taking inspiration from countries like India, but never specifying it…

When we are talking about cultural appropriation, I have a clear point of view. I’m from Brittany, a place known for lace and a specific type of pancake. That doesn’t mean I can forbid people who are not from the area to look at/experiment with lace or not to eat crepe.

The world has to express itself and for that the world has to share. The more you communicate and share, the less problems you may have, because you may understand people via different points of view.

I always say that I have a cultural fascination for places. And I’m always happy to share it, because I think that it’s very normal.

But I just don’t like when people say you cannot do that, because this is not your culture. So what? When you’re stealing it, when you’re not talking about it, and when it’s really a copy, where there is no appreciation and no sharing, that becomes a complicated thing. But there is no one for me to tell me you cannot do this or that, because I’ve always been very clear. It’s not that I’ve been imposing myself to speak about a different culture. It’s because when you like something and you want to share it with people.

You can’t keep protecting what you have, because then the thing won’t grow. It has to evolve, otherwise it will die. When you love a place, when you love a culture, when you love a country, you speak about it, and it brings more people to be aware that your country is not the pivot of the world.

