Find your unique Christmas aesthetic
SummaryInstead of going the classic route, allow yourself to feel inspired by unique books, films and art projects to curate a rich and deep Christmas look, be it in decor, fashion or food
What is your Christmas language—is it cosy and intimate or luxurious and decadent? Do you unspool your travel experiences on to your table setting, or is a warm corner in your study, surrounded by warm pichvais and minimal abstract paintings, the setting for your informal get-together? When the Lounge team members set out to explore each of their own festive vocabularies, we serendipitously arrived at a visual language, which was soaked in all kinds of cultural influences, but was cushioned by a deep Indian aesthetic. That, to us, embodied a nearly-perfect Christmas language—one which reflected a syncretic spirit of the festival—and spoke to all of us.
So, here we are, on the cusp of Christmas eve, offering a mood board of decor objects, ideas for table settings, and style accessories, informed by this pluralistic idea. Our inspiration lies not in the run-of-the-mill holiday staples, but in films, books and artworks, which address Christmas themes and iconography in a slightly different way.
The occasion is all about compassion, generosity and caring (including self-care), so there is a selection of fashion accessories—to be gifted to friends and family or simply to yourself—inspired by the Issanama, an art project that offers an Eastern gaze on Christian iconography. Commissioned by Sarmaya Arts Foundation and created by Manish Soni, a Bhilwara-based miniature painter, this series interprets stories from the life and times of Jesus rooted in an Indian context. So, you have saris inspired by the architectural motifs in the work The Birth of Christ, a headband fascinator that draws from the cave, and a pair of ajrakh jootis that reflects the shoes worn by subjects in the painting.
Our table and decor settings have a slightly noir “Ho! Ho! Ho!" feel, with Merry Christmas, a bilingual mystery thriller, and Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather—book 20 in the Discworld series—colouring our palette rich and dark. Sumptuous velvets can be combined with tapestries, brass and fibre paper lamps to instil the decor with a subtle regional flavour. Explore the rich craft and textile traditions by considering using handcrafted pillars, candles and figurines.
So, this season, delve deep within, find your own holiday spirit—a culmination of all the experiences that have been part of your journey so far. No matter which tone dominates your celebrations—vivacious reds, sombre blues, flourishes of black or hints of grey—let it be part of a festive lexicon that truly reflects you.