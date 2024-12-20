Find your unique Christmas aesthetic

Each work in the Issanama is an outcome of much thought and deliberation, with Paul sifting through the many stories from the life and times of Jesus to choose the ones that would lend themselves to this unique project. Together with Soni, they worked on the minutest of details—which works needed to feature a gold tint, which ought to be multihued and some that needed a minimal aesthetic. The scene in which Jesus performs the miracle of converting water into wine is set amidst a bustling wedding, with a marriage procession making its way in one part of the canvas, and vast crowds populating the imagery. In the middle of it all, one can see the lone figure of Jesus exuding a sense of calm as he gets ready to convert jars of water into wine to help out the host. In the diptych, The Dream and The Flight to Egypt, you feel as if you are leafing through an illuminated book of stories, with many tales weaving in and out of a larger narrative. From the prophecy by the Three Wise Men to Herod’s decree of killing every first born child to Joseph’s dream urging him to go to the land of the pyramids, each story has been contextualised in a way that is rooted in a regional context.