Style tips for your Christmas and New Year Eve's parties
SummaryLooking for style inspiration without compromising on comfort? We asked experts for suggestions on how to add shine to the party wardrobe
Dress and boots: This is perhaps your go-to combo for Christmas and pre-New Year festivities.
It's definitely comfortable and practical but also a little boring. Why not, this year, add some extra shine to your party wardrobe? Think Dua Lipa in tweed short shorts or diamante backless dress, or Paris Hilton in a pink chainmail.
So, we asked some experts for advice on inspiration for different wardrobe combinations that are easy, fun and sleek for the party season.