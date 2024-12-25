Style tips for your Christmas and New Year Eve's parties

Dress and boots: This is perhaps your go-to combo for Christmas and pre-New Year festivities.

It's definitely comfortable and practical but also a little boring. Why not, this year, add some extra shine to your party wardrobe? Think Dua Lipa in tweed short shorts or diamante backless dress, or Paris Hilton in a pink chainmail.

So, we asked some experts for advice on inspiration for different wardrobe combinations that are easy, fun and sleek for the party season.

Usually winter afternoons and evenings merit some heavy duty layering. So, go ahead and add some cashmere knits, khadi blends and wool jumpers for brunches and sundowners while shine-on dresses and leather co-ord sets for after-dark hours. The key is striking a balance. In other words, make a visual impact without being over the top.

Designer Shruti Sancheti offers some suggestions: invest in a winter coat with either placement-oriented embroidery or applique work. "Layer it over either a denim co-ord set or a faux fur gilet and complete the look with boots. Go tone on tone and play with colours in the same family, ochre, beige, brown lend themselves beautifully to daytime outings," says Sancheti.

View Full Image A printed shirt or blazer can serve as a statement piece when paired with more subdued trousers, says designer Sahil Aneja

"A statement shawl with even a little Kashmiri embroidery, for example, makes for a great layering essential. Or, a jacket/coat crafted in exquisite indigenous khadi weaves and techniques like Kalamkari and handscreen printing," she adds.

Don't forget the knits

Invest in ribbed and padded jumpers made for eye-catching outerwear, exemplifying layering both as a solution and an attitude. Warm textures help add a tactile dimension—multi melange shetland/cashmere, intarsia panno and pure cashmere terry, for example.

Stylist Priyanka Yadav suggests going for a knitted co-ord set and layering it with a neutral wool trench coat. "Add a pop of colour to your winter ensemble with either an olive green or burnt orange cable knit. A contrast in hem also creates a great visual appeal like a cropped knit worn with a long coat," she says.

Prints are always in

This winter season, menswear fashion is moving heavily towards bold, vibrant prints and patterns. "A printed shirt or blazer can serve as a statement piece when paired with more subdued trousers," says designer Sahil Aneja. “Opt for tailored trousers that fit well—consider tapered or slim-leg styles that enhance your physique. Darker shades work well for formal events, while lighter shades can be great for more casual gatherings."

View Full Image Designer Shruti Sancheti suggests investing in a winter coat with either placement-oriented embroidery or applique work

Accessories, like a nifty timepiece watch, bold bracelets or a stylish hat, can be utilised to make a statement to express one's personality.

The overall aim should be to strike a balance so that one's accessories enhance rather than overwhelm. Aneja suggests playing with contrasting colours to create a contemporary look. "Pair a dark top with lighter bottoms or vice-versa. This can help make the outfit more dynamic and visually appealing. Don’t shy away from adding subtle festive elements—metallic accents or a tailored glitter tie can bring a touch of celebration without feeling over the top," he says.

Ace the outerwear game

Designer Saggar Mehra roots for some fashionable outerwear. A powerful coat, preferably oversized, in a biscotti colour palette works wonders and can help you make a brunch-to-dinner transition.

"If the event is outdoors, opt for stylish outerwear, like a tailored coat or a chic leather jacket, to complete the look. For a more laid-back party, consider tailored chinos or well-fitted dark jeans paired with a crisp white shirt and a blazer. A stylish overshirt can add an element of sophistication," says Mehra. In terms of footwear, he suggests choosing either a pair of elegant loafers or dress shoes in leather or suede. "Play with unexpected colour combinations that complement each other while remaining festive—think soft pastels paired with deeper hues or metallics for a bit of sparkle."

Manish Mishra is a Delhi-based writer and content creator.