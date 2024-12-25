Style tips for your Christmas and New Year Eve's parties

"If the event is outdoors, opt for stylish outerwear, like a tailored coat or a chic leather jacket, to complete the look. For a more laid-back party, consider tailored chinos or well-fitted dark jeans paired with a crisp white shirt and a blazer. A stylish overshirt can add an element of sophistication," says Mehra. In terms of footwear, he suggests choosing either a pair of elegant loafers or dress shoes in leather or suede. "Play with unexpected colour combinations that complement each other while remaining festive—think soft pastels paired with deeper hues or metallics for a bit of sparkle."