Luxury Christmas gifts for everyone on your list

Whether you’re hunting for a gift for a loved one or just looking to treat yourself, this year’s holiday wish list is all about balancing cult-status classics with high-shine statement pieces.

We’ve scoured the best of beauty, fashion, and home decor to bring you a curated selection of items that actually live up to the hype. So, if you’re ready to win at gift-giving (or just need a solid excuse to add to cart), dive into our top festive favourites for 2025.

View full Image Celine Eyewear Maxi Triomphe rectangular sunglasses

Structured sunnies with striking pop of festive crimson. Available on Mytheresa.com; €380.

View full Image Victoria's Secret Fragrance Mini Mist & Lotion Coffret

The ultimate cult-favorite scents for any Victoria’s Secret devotee. Available Nykaa.com; ₹4,499.

View full Image Adidas Originals Disco Samba OG trainers in silver glitter

The only pair of Sambas that match the holiday party energy. Available on Asos.com; $132.64.

View full Image D&G Logo Scented Candle Sicilian Thyme

The ultimate “I’m an adult now” home accessory. Available on Thomasgoode.in; ₹20,100.

View full Image Ariana Grande x Swarovski choker

A Swarovski choker that brings all the high-shine energy without trying too hard. Available on Swarovski.com; ₹27,000.

View full Image Nicobar Phool Cake Stand

The ultimate centerpiece for your holiday spread. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹6,500.

View full Image Guerlain Paris Advent Calendar

A 25-day countdown of French luxury that’s almost too pretty to actually open. Available on Guerlain.com; price on request.

