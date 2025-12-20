Luxury Christmas gifts for everyone on your list

Whether you’re hunting for a gift for a loved one or just looking to treat yourself, this year’s holiday wish list is all about balancing cult-status classics with high-shine statement pieces.
We’ve scoured the best of beauty, fashion, and home decor to bring you a curated selection of items that actually live up to the hype. So, if you’re ready to win at gift-giving (or just need a solid excuse to add to cart), dive into our top festive favourites for 2025.
Structured sunnies with striking pop of festive crimson. Available on Mytheresa.com; €380.
The ultimate cult-favorite scents for any Victoria’s Secret devotee. Available Nykaa.com; ₹4,499.
The only pair of Sambas that match the holiday party energy. Available on Asos.com; $132.64.
The ultimate “I’m an adult now” home accessory. Available on Thomasgoode.in; ₹20,100.
A Swarovski choker that brings all the high-shine energy without trying too hard. Available on Swarovski.com; ₹27,000.
The ultimate centerpiece for your holiday spread. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹6,500.
A 25-day countdown of French luxury that’s almost too pretty to actually open. Available on Guerlain.com; price on request.