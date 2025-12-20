Luxury Christmas gifts for everyone on your list

Whether you’re hunting for a gift for a loved one or just looking to treat yourself, this year’s holiday wish list is all about balancing cult-status classics with high-shine statement pieces.

We’ve scoured the best of beauty, fashion, and home decor to bring you a curated selection of items that actually live up to the hype. So, if you’re ready to win at gift-giving (or just need a solid excuse to add to cart), dive into our top festive favourites for 2025.

Celine Eyewear Maxi Triomphe rectangular sunglasses

Structured sunnies with striking pop of festive crimson. Available on Mytheresa.com; €380.

Victoria's Secret Fragrance Mini Mist & Lotion Coffret

The ultimate cult-favorite scents for any Victoria’s Secret devotee. Available Nykaa.com; ₹4,499.

Adidas Originals Disco Samba OG trainers in silver glitter

The only pair of Sambas that match the holiday party energy. Available on Asos.com; $132.64.

D&G Logo Scented Candle Sicilian Thyme

The ultimate “I’m an adult now” home accessory. Available on Thomasgoode.in; ₹20,100.

Ariana Grande x Swarovski choker

A Swarovski choker that brings all the high-shine energy without trying too hard. Available on Swarovski.com; ₹27,000.

Nicobar Phool Cake Stand

The ultimate centerpiece for your holiday spread. Available on Nicobar.com; ₹6,500.

Guerlain Paris Advent Calendar

A 25-day countdown of French luxury that’s almost too pretty to actually open. Available on Guerlain.com; price on request.