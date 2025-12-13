Shine On: Chic ways to wear the star motif this Christmas

The star is a symbol rich with meaning—evoking eternal hope, otherworldliness, ambition, dreams, and glamour. During the festive season, the motif takes on added resonance; perched atop a Christmas tree, it also becomes a universal sign of joy. Perhaps that is why, across decades, the star has endured as a celestial inspiration for fashion designers and houses ranging from Elsa Schiaparelli to Thierry Mugler, Gianni Versace, John Galliano, and Balmain. Appearing across prints, embroidery, and jewellery, its versatility lends itself effortlessly to both couture and ready-to-wear. If you’re looking to add a touch of starburst to your wardrobe this season, this edit brings together clothes and accessories inspired by these celestial elements that continue to sparkle ceaselessly.

RUFFLE & SHUFFLE



This breezy ‘Jacqueline’ midi dress in printed silk georgette from Réalisation features the label’s original “Starlight" print—a lively scatter of green and white stars. The print along with thin shoulder straps straps and a subtle ruffle on one side of the bust bring movement and charm to the silhouette. Light, fluid, and playful, it’s the kind of dress that transitions effortlessly from daytime ease to after-hours sparkle. Available on Int.realisationpar.com; ₹25,270.

View Full Image ‘Avasa’ Maroon Silk Sari

BORDER PLAY

This handwoven mulberry silk sari from The Whole Nine Yards celebrates traditional craftsmanship with a celestial touch. Delicate star butis sprinkled across the body lend a quiet elegance while the star-inspired border frames the drape beautifully. A modern heirloom for those who love classic textiles with a subtle twist. Available on Thewholenineyards.co; ₹60,000.

View Full Image Coperni ‘Star’ Leather Tote Bag

SHARP EDGES

Coperni’s tote takes the star motif quite literally, with a bold silhouette cut in angular precision. Designed in an open-top style with a clean single compartment, it’s equal parts art object and functional carryall—ideal for anyone who embraces statement accessories with architectural flair. Available on Mytheresa.com; ₹24,049.

View Full Image Balmain Stars Embroidered Jacket

STAR-STUDDED

Balmain’s tailored crepe jacket is a study in sharp glamour. With its strong shoulders, tailored neckline, and structured fit, the piece dazzles with star-shaped crystal embroidery that catches the light at every turn. Here's a jacket packed with ‘star-studded’ power in every stitch. Available on In.Balmain.com; ₹4.58 lakh.

View Full Image Fursac Geometric-pattern Scarf

A WARM TOUCH

Woven in a rich English green wool, this men’s scarf offers a refined take on the star motif. The subtle pattern adds depth and a hint of whimsy to an otherwise classic winter accessory. A sophisticated way to introduce celestial detailing into everyday layering. Available on Intl.fursac.com; ₹27,846.