Shine On: Chic ways to wear the star motif this Christmas

The star is a symbol rich with meaning—evoking eternal hope, otherworldliness, ambition, dreams, and glamour. During the festive season, the motif takes on added resonance; perched atop a Christmas tree, it also becomes a universal sign of joy. Perhaps that is why, across decades, the star has endured as a celestial inspiration for fashion designers and houses ranging from Elsa Schiaparelli to Thierry Mugler, Gianni Versace, John Galliano, and Balmain. Appearing across prints, embroidery, and jewellery, its versatility lends itself effortlessly to both couture and ready-to-wear. If you’re looking to add a touch of starburst to your wardrobe this season, this edit brings together clothes and accessories inspired by these celestial elements that continue to sparkle ceaselessly.