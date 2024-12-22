Intricately designed men’s brooch featuring full-cut diamonds, spinels, opals and South Sea pearls. Available in stores; price on request.
Long, slim fit, sleeveless halterneck dress with text embroidered in beads and crystals. Available on In.balmain.com; ₹6.54 lakh.
Buttoned shirt in beige made with certified silk in a relaxed fit with pointed collars. Available on Ysl.com; ₹1.27 lakh.
This iconic bag known for its sleek crescent-shaped silhouette is made from fine leather in signature red hue of the House. Adorned with light gold-toned hardware, the bag comes equipped with leather trim and an additional strap featuring the label's signature green and red Web pattern. Available on Gucci.com; ₹3.07 lakh.
From the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 line comes this oversized jacket with multiple adjustable straps in the back. Available on Fashion.mugler.com; ₹1.39 lakh.
Cuddly rabbit crafted in leather with signature Monogram Flower eyes hanging from a gold-tone metal chain. Available on In.louisvuitton.com; ₹1.29 lakh.
Nike round toe sneakers featuring a snowman and gingerbread festive print. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹90,590.
Shell coral-colour fluid ruffle top in washed silk poplin with a cropped, scoop-neck silhouette. Available on Chloe.com; ₹1.72 lakh.
