Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Lounge / Style/  Source: Gift ideas for a fashionable Christmas

Source: Gift ideas for a fashionable Christmas

Team Lounge

From an intricately designed brooch to a shimmery long dress, a cutesy bag charm and an iconic bag, here's a roundup of pretty objects that make for fashionable gifts   

Amrapali Jewels Old Victorian Brooch

Precious Little Bauble

Intricately designed men’s brooch featuring full-cut diamonds, spinels, opals and South Sea pearls. Available in stores; price on request.

Also read: Source: Your shopping guide to the season’s colours and textures
Balmain Long ‘Love Letter‘ Embroidered Sequin Dress.

Flaunt the Love

Long, slim fit, sleeveless halterneck dress with text embroidered in beads and crystals. Available on In.balmain.com; 6.54 lakh.

Saint Laurent Shirt in Dotted Silk Crepe De Chine.

Casual Luxury

Buttoned shirt in beige made with certified silk in a relaxed fit with pointed collars. Available on Ysl.com; 1.27 lakh.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag.

Steal the Spotlight

This iconic bag known for its sleek crescent-shaped silhouette is made from fine leather in signature red hue of the House. Adorned with light gold-toned hardware, the bag comes equipped with leather trim and an additional strap featuring the label's signature green and red Web pattern. Available on Gucci.com; 3.07 lakh.

Mugler Black Buckled Oversized Jacket.

Buckle Up and Power On

From the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 line comes this oversized jacket with multiple adjustable straps in the back. Available on Fashion.mugler.com; 1.39 lakh.

Also read: Fair Isle jumpers: The centuries-old history of a festive sweater
Louis Vuitton Animogram Bag Charm.

Mini Cuddle Bunny

Cuddly rabbit crafted in leather with signature Monogram Flower eyes hanging from a gold-tone metal chain. Available on In.louisvuitton.com; 1.29 lakh.

Nike SB Dunk ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ Sneakers.

Deck Up in X’mas Print

Nike round toe sneakers featuring a snowman and gingerbread festive print. Available on Farfetch.com; 90,590.

Chloé Cropped Ruffle Top in Washed Silk Poplin

Ruffle Things Up

Shell coral-colour fluid ruffle top in washed silk poplin with a cropped, scoop-neck silhouette. Available on Chloe.com; 1.72 lakh.

Also read: The biggest fashion trend of 2024: Designers broadcasting house codes

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.