Source: Gift ideas for a fashionable Christmas

From an intricately designed brooch to a shimmery long dress, a cutesy bag charm and an iconic bag, here's a roundup of pretty objects that make for fashionable gifts

Precious Little Bauble Intricately designed men's brooch featuring full-cut diamonds, spinels, opals and South Sea pearls. Available in stores; price on request.

Balmain Long ‘Love Letter‘ Embroidered Sequin Dress.

Flaunt the Love Long, slim fit, sleeveless halterneck dress with text embroidered in beads and crystals. Available on In.balmain.com; ₹6.54 lakh.

Saint Laurent Shirt in Dotted Silk Crepe De Chine.

Casual Luxury Buttoned shirt in beige made with certified silk in a relaxed fit with pointed collars. Available on Ysl.com; ₹1.27 lakh.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag.

Steal the Spotlight This iconic bag known for its sleek crescent-shaped silhouette is made from fine leather in signature red hue of the House. Adorned with light gold-toned hardware, the bag comes equipped with leather trim and an additional strap featuring the label's signature green and red Web pattern. Available on Gucci.com; ₹3.07 lakh.

Mugler Black Buckled Oversized Jacket.

Buckle Up and Power On From the label's Fall/Winter 2024 line comes this oversized jacket with multiple adjustable straps in the back. Available on Fashion.mugler.com; ₹1.39 lakh.

Louis Vuitton Animogram Bag Charm.

Mini Cuddle Bunny Cuddly rabbit crafted in leather with signature Monogram Flower eyes hanging from a gold-tone metal chain. Available on In.louisvuitton.com; ₹1.29 lakh.

Nike SB Dunk ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ Sneakers.

Deck Up in X'mas Print Nike round toe sneakers featuring a snowman and gingerbread festive print. Available on Farfetch.com; ₹90,590.

Chloé Cropped Ruffle Top in Washed Silk Poplin